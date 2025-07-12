clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 5-star Kaiden Prothro commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro at Bowdon High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. 25 …
Jeff Sentell
Brayden Fogle: The nation’s No. 10 TE just committed to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Brayden Fogle of Lexington High in Ohio. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 TE and No. 163 …
Jeff Sentell
Derrek Cooper: ‘Whatever it takes’ was what Kirby Smart told him the last …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star ATH Derrek Cooper of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 ATH …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star DL Preston Carey commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Preston Carey. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 DL and the No. 309 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Donte Wright has committed to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Donte Wright of Long Beach Poly High School in California. He ranks as the nation’s No. …
Jeff Sentell
Jeff Sentell
Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith
Brandon Adams
Mike Griffith
