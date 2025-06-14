Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Sentell’s Intel: 5-star prospects Jared Curtis, Tyler Atkinson and …
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’ in …
Why new collegiate sports model seeks congressional oversight
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 kicker Harran Zureikat commits to Georgia …
Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman fighting to save career in Green …