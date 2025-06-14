clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: 5-star prospects Jared Curtis, Tyler Atkinson and Derrek …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the weekend slate of official visitors in Athens.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 kicker Harran Zureikat commits to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star kicker Harran Zureikat. He’s rated by Kohl’s Kicking as a 5-star and as the nation’s No. 1 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 3-star in-state IOL Zykie Helton commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star IOL Zykie Helton of Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 41 IOL and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chace Calicut: Elite Texas defender is saying all the right things after …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Chace Calicut of North Shore High in Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 S and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brayden Fogle: ‘Smooth operator’ TE target chops up his vital Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star TE Brayden Fogle of Lexington High School in Ohio. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 TE and …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: 5-star prospects Jared Curtis, Tyler Atkinson and …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’ in …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why new collegiate sports model seeks congressional oversight

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 kicker Harran Zureikat commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman fighting to save career in Green …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment