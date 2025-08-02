This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting previews Saturday’s decision for 4-star Anthony Lonon Jr. at Clarke Central. He’s the nation’s No. 38 DL and the No. 293 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 28 DL and No. 263 overall.

ATHENS - When he was much younger, Anthony Lonon Jr. dreamed of becoming a Georgia Bulldog. It was easy to, given that his father signed with Georgia in 1995 and lettered in 1996 and 1997 for the program.

When he got older, things changed. He had to look at his college football dream a little differently. The Bulldogs rank much higher on the college football food chain these days.

Lonon, who holds a 4.25 grade-point average, didn’t even get his first college scholarship offer until about eight months ago.

It wasn’t as simple as it seemed on Saturday, as the 4-star DL announced his commitment between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

The dream team became his next team.

Lonon committed to Georgia’s Class of 2026 at a school ceremony inside the school’s weight room. He becomes the 31st commitment in this year’s class and the seventh DL commitment for Tray Scott and the Bulldogs.

“I guess going to Georgia means to me, just not only carrying on a legacy because that’s what everybody thinks,” he said. “But writing my own story. Finishing what my Dad started, but at the same time, I’m here because I feel like I fit there and I can really prosper in this environment.”

Lonon’s father saw his career at UGA cut short because of a neck injury. There’s a chance for him to extend the family’s legacy in Athens.

“I’m not going to say that’s the reason I’m going there,” he said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to go to the same place and perform.”

The reason? That’s Georgia’s development at the defensive line spot. He knows that veteran D-line coach Tray Scott knows what he’s doing. Lonon said Scott has told him they feel he’s capable of playing the “3-tech” to the “9-tech” across the defensive front.

“100 percent,” he said. “Especially for the defensive lineman, I feel like UGA is one of the perfect spots you could be.”

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior has put on about 30 pounds since his junior season. He’s retained the same short-space quickness that he showed all over his junior tape running down plays from 10-15 yards away.

Lonon never played a freshman or a junior varsity game at Clarke Central. He was a starter on the varsity as a freshman. Clarke Central coach David Perno said at the ceremony that he even played in two games as a ninth-grader with a broken hand.

“He just doesn’t do anything wrong,” Perno said of the vice president of the senior class at Clarke Central High School.

Here’s a note of all notes: Lonon joins a defensive line class for the Dawgs that includes 4-star DL Carter Luckie. His father, Mike, was in the same 1995 signing class as Anthony Lonon Sr., when he signed out of Screven County more than a generation ago.

Lonon, who wants to wear No. 88 in Athens, had a message for DawgNation today.

“I’m a pure-blood Dawg,” he said. “Born and raised in Athens. Both parents went to UGA. Just know that I am going to show out in the number.”

Lonon will graduate in December and enroll at UGA shortly thereafter for bowl and postseason practice.

Check out Lonon’s junior highlight film below:

4-star DL Anthony Lonon Jr. just chose Georgia over Georgia Tech. The UGA legacy is now the 31st commitment in the Class of 2026 for the Bulldogs. (Cayce Dunn/ DawgNation) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

