By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Chase Linton: Why the Georgia football target planned to take his decision …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Atlanta EDGE Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE and the No. 179 …
Jeff Sentell
Dennis Uzochukwu: The late night Georgia football offer and scheduled …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OT Dennis Uzochukwu. The senior at Peachtree Ridge ranks as the nation’s No. 60 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell
Dominick Kelly: The commitment (sort of) Georgia football got this weekend …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB prospect Dominick Kelly. He is rated as the nation’s No. 32 CB for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
Lincoln Keyes: The 3-star junior TE breaks down why he couldn’t wait to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Lincoln Keyes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 TE and the No. 390 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Montgomery: Why Georgia’s 2025 QB commit will be all smiles in Athens …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 100 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
CFP committee chairman tackles more Georgia questions, value of tough …

Mike Griffith
Gary Stokan: Chick-fil-A Peach bowl on Georgia’s projected path, but …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart provides an update on Georgia RB room as Bulldogs battle …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart sounds off on College Football Playoff committee: ‘They …

Connor Riley
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC …

Connor Riley
