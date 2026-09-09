This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the early visitors expected for the “Whiteout” game against Western Kentucky.

Jaxon Dollar is going to be in Athens on Saturday for the “Whiteout” against Western Kentucky. He’s also expecting to make a return trip for the Oklahoma game later this month.

That’s the latest news in a slew of RSVPs for elite recruits for this weekend. The headliners include:

10 current UGA commits and counting

5-star junior QB commit Jayden Wade

The No. 1 junior prospect in Georgia (5-star McEachern safety Casey Barner)

The nation’s No. 5 junior WR (Cartersville 5-star Madoxx Davis)

The No. 4 junior CB in America (Carrollton 5-star Tyler Boyd)

The nation’s No. 1 sophomore OT prospect for Rivals (Milton’s Landon Ghea)

The nation’s No. 1 sophomore DL prospect for Rivals (Taylor County’s ZayQuan Dozier)

3-star 2027 UConn cornerback commit Preston Glasco

It is worth taking into consideration how Georgia has been able to draw a strong group of visitors given the fact that a pair of marquee national games exisit with Ohio State at Texas and Oklahoma at Michigan also taking place on Saturday.

While Georgia is only playing Western Kentucky, it appears the all-white look for the Bulldogs this weekend has captured the attention of recruits. Georgia will be wearing that popular uniform variant for the first time in a game.

Those all-whites have been a popular look for official visit photo shoots over the last four or five years. When Texas quarterback Arch Manning took his official visit to UGA back in June of 2022, he picked out the all-white look for his OV photos.

‘You know it’s big as a life long Georgia fan and now as a committed player,“ 4-star safety commit Adryan Cole said. ”We’ve never seen those get pulled out before so it’ll be great to see."

Check out the full list of RSVP’s confirmed by DawgNation below:

UGA COMMITS <b>Player</b> <b>Rankings (247Sports Comp.)</b> <b>Resides</b> 5-star Jaxon Dollar No. 2 TE/No. 34 overall Denver, NC 4-star Kennedee Jackson No. 8 OT/No. 86 Lithonia, Ga. 4-star Kelsey Adams No. 17 OT/No. 164 Fairburn, Ga. 4-star Adryan Cole No. 12 S/No. 166 Douglasville, Ga. 4-star Joakim Gouda No. 14 LB/No. 190 Powder Springs, Ga. 4-star Seth Williams No. 37 S/No. 409 Atlanta, Ga. 4-star Taurean Rawlins No. 59 WR/No. 433 Sandy Springs, Ga. 3-star Ty Johnson No. 37 OT/No. 524 Mount Pleasant, SC 3-star Waylon Wooten No. 93 DL/No. 802 Loganville, Ga. 5-star QB Jayden Wade (2028) No. 2 QB/No. 9 overall Bradenton, Fla.

Those are the commits across the 2027 and 2028 classes.

The targets list is already filling up with two 2027 flip targets, a legion of elite 2028 prospects and some 2029 targets that are already nationally ranked.

Preston Glasco is a name we’ve written about before. The new name to know is unranked cornerback Michael Pembleton Jr. The South Carolina resident has good size at 6 feet, 2 inches and 195 pounds, but has no star rating or national ranking.

He’s currently committed to Elon. Yes, that Elon. The Phoenix are an FCS school with a home stadium that seats 13,000 fans. That’s a big difference from the 93,033 fans inside Sanford Stadium.

“They invited me to Saturday’s game back on August 12,” he told DawgNation.

He’s being recruited by Nickels coach Andrew Thacker. There’s a safe assumption there that the Bulldogs see him as a potential chess pieces all over the secondary.

Player Rankings Resides 3-star Preston Glasco (UConn) No. 88 CB/No. 878 Loganville, Ga. Unranked Michael Pembleton Jr. No rankings Andrews, SC 5-star Casey Barner (2028) No. 1 S/No. 5 Powder Springs, Ga. 5-star Madoxx Davis (2028) No. 5 WR/No. 23 Cartersville, Ga. 5-star Tyler Boyd (2028) No. 4 CB/No. 34 Carrollton, Ga. 4-star Nation Farmer (2028) No. 6 OT/No. 41 Bradenton, Fla. 4-star JC Wessel (2028) No. 5 TE/No. 129 Jacksonville, Fla. 4-star Dawson Jacobs (2028) No. 21 DL/No. 176 Roswell, Ga. 4-star Zachary Belyeu (2028) No. 16 RB/No. 242 Atlanta, Ga. 4-star Bryce Willingham (2028) No. 29 CB/No. 254 Atlanta, Ga. 3-star Jamonei Edwards (2028) No. 48 DL/No. 472 Lithonia, Ga. 3-star Isaiah Reeves (2028) No. 39 S/No. 521 Lawrenceille, Ga. 3-star Marley Underwood (2028) No. 49 EDGE/No. 521 Powder Springs, Ga. 4-star ZayQuan Dozier (2029) No. 2 DL/No. 7 (247Sports) Butler, Ga. 4-star JaCorey Shockey (2029) No. 3 WR/No. 16 (247Sports) Powder Springs, Ga. 4-star OT Landon Ghea (2029) No. 1 IOL/No. 25 (247Sports) Milton, Ga.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

5-star IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below