Mississippi State
31
Final
41
Georgia
  • Texas Longhorns
    34
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    3
    Florida Gators
    17
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    23
    Ole Miss Rebels
    26
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    29
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    13
  • Texas Longhorns
    34
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    3
    Florida Gators
    17
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    23
    Ole Miss Rebels
    26
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    29
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    13
clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chase Linton: 4-star Georgia football EDGE target previews his Mississippi …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE target Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 33 DL and the No. 293 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Vance Spafford: Electric WR with 4.35 speed and elite production to visit …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the first DawgNation read on 4-star California wideout Vance Spafford. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Georgia football RB commit Ousmane Kromah romps for a viral TD …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Georgia RB commitment Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 85 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
AJ Kruah: Talented Peach State LB continues to feel the pull from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CJ Wiley: Priority WR target remains committed to FSU, but still hears …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 WR and the No. 110 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

New AP Poll rankings have Georgia playing the No. 1 team

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media had plenty to say about Sanford Stadium, Kirby Smart …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dawgs won, but no one in red and black left MSU game satisfied

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Final grades from Georgia football win over Mississippi State

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart, Mississippi State quarterback explain what happened on …

Chip Towers and Connor Riley
Leave a Comment