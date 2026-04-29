Delta State. Gardner-Webb.

Those were the only two options Nick Peal had to play college football after his senior season in December. The Roswell senior ran for 1,395 yards and 19 scores on 7.3 yards per carry while facing some of the best defenses in the state, including two future state champions.

He’s clocked a 4.48 in the 40. He has a 41-inch vertical leap and bench presses 405 pounds. He can squat over 600 pounds and power clean 385.

Peal, who is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, tests like an athletic marvel. Yet he found that by the time he emerged, all of college football had already found its running backs for the 2026 class. They all signed back in December.

He did not. Despite this impressive senior tape.

That left him with Delta State and Gardner-Webb. No offense to those two programs, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense given his talent and vast athleticism.

Peal somehow committed to UGA last week. He will sign a full scholarship on Friday.

That seems even more illogical given everything covered up to this point.

“If you had told me all of this was going to happen after my last game at Roswell, I would’ve told you that you were crazy,” Nick Peal said. “But another part of me would be like, of course, because I always kept that confidence in myself close to my heart. From day one, since I started playing the sport. I know what type of kid I am and know that if I believe in God, anything can happen. So I kept praying.”

“I had faith. Faith in all of this.”

How that all came to be is an interesting stew. There’s that unwavering self-confidence instilled in him by his mother, Alexandra Peal.

“My mom was the first person in her family to come to America,” Peal said. “At the age of 22. She lived by herself when she was from 13 to 16. She lived in Liberia. Liberia is one of the most war-torn and dangerous countries. She lived by herself through the war. My mom told me that the war in my country started when she was in fifth grade and stopped when she was a junior. She lost a lot of friends and family.”

“My mom works two jobs. She gets up early every day to work so she can provide the things I need. That woman is so strong. She’s a soldier.”

Peal’s older half-brother, Chris, signed with UGA in 2023. He transferred to Syracuse after his freshman year. Nick actually helped sway Chris to sign with the Bulldogs.

“As long as I’ve known Nick, he’s had his heart set that he was going to go to Georgia, and he was going to play there,” Roswell junior offensive tackle Miller Westfield said. “You meet someone like Nick, with the amount of determination he has, you see, he puts his all into everything. I’ve never seen Nick give a half-rep or give less than his very best in everything.”

There was also a long-standing relationship between Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford and Roswell head coach Jonathan Thompson, dating back a few years. Thompson arrived at Roswell in February of last year.

“We didn’t know going into his senior year from an academic standpoint where he would be from a qualifications side,” Thompson said. “He worked really really hard the last 13 months to do everything he could to ensure he had every opportunity possible.”

“He finished strong, which gave him more opportunities once his season was over.”

Peal also increased the difficulty of this unlikely path by switching to a full-time RB role in his senior year. That was after being named an All-Region “Nickel” as a junior. That switch meant he didn’t have much tape as a back while being evaluated last spring.

When Peal’s senior season was over, Thompson knew in his heart that he was destined for bigger things. When Crawford stopped by Roswell in January, every recruiter in the country had turned the page over to 2027 recruits.

The Georgia running backs coach was no different.

“I just asked him what he thought about Nick and where he could end up,” Thompson said. “He watched the tape and immediately knew that was a kid who came to Georgia’s camp and had a great 7-on-7 the previous summer. It kind of happened pretty quickly, but slowly at the same time. It was a real possibility when he left here that day, but they didn’t know what their spots would be going into spring and the portal and trying to figure out where their numbers ended up.”

“But he just kept telling Nick and me to stay steadfast. To wait patiently for him. He said ‘If these other schools that you are talking to will wait, we’d love to kind of explore where this might go’ and so we did.”

Kennesaw State came in late.

“But coach Crawford kept telling him, ‘Look, man. I feel like we’ve built a relationship. I think we are going to make this work,” Thompson said. “Just let me get through spring ball’ and I guess about a week before spring ball ended, it kind of came to fruition. Then, we just had the last couple of hurdles we had to get through.”

“It’s really a story that, oh man, is just special. It will always be special in my heart because of how hard-working that kid is. His Mom is. They both come from the Ivory Coast from West Africa. She came over here to better her son and give him everything she could to help him succeed. She’s done that. Look at him today, he has an opportunity to play SEC football.”

After Georgia found the room, Crawford and Thompson got on a call. They dialed up Peal to share the news. They found him playing miniature golf with friends.

“I thought I was in trouble because Coach Thompson was on the phone, too,” Peal said. “Then Coach Crawford said, ‘I want to ask you one question: Are you ready to be a Dawg?’ and I dropped my phone. I started going crazy. There was no way that he was for real. I thought Coach was bullcrapping me.”

“I’ll be honest with you, I might have said a really strong word when I told him how much I was ready to be a Dawg.”

His path brings to mind how Brian Herrien chose UGA in May of 2016. Herrien also needed some 11th-hour work on his transcript to sign with UGA.

This story would be illuminating even if he wound up at Georgia State. Or Georgia Southern, even, much less UGA.

“But I’m going to UGA,” Peal said. “Go Dawgs. It’s still surreal. Every day I wake up like ‘Dang, I’m blessed’ this has all been so crazy.”

Roswell High senior RB Nick Peal grew up a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. That was his dream, but he only had offers from Gardner-Webb and Delta State at the end of his senior season. Peal, now five months later, just committed to UGA last week. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)