By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: Georgia football is poised to sign the highest number of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class that’s currently rated No. 1 nationally on the …
Jeff Sentell
Kevin Wynn: Can Georgia pull off the recruiting win and flip the 4-star DL …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Greene County DL Kevin Wynn. The FSU commit ranks as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 98 …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Check out the 2025 early signing day primer for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia recruiting class. It ranks as the nation’s No. 1 class for the 247Sports Team …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 3-star senior QB Hezekiah Millender has flipped his commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Clarke Central QB Hezekiah Millender. The senior ranks as the nation’s No. 73 QB and the …
Jeff Sentell
Chase Linton: His true ‘clean old-fashioned hate’ story to read about the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE commit Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 EDGE and the No. 132 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football recruiting class 2025 commitments, signees, targets, …

Connor Riley
Georgia officially signs 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery despite late push …

Connor Riley
Why Georgia has strong chance of making CFP field in event of SEC …

Mike Griffith
Sentell’s Intel: Georgia football is poised to sign the highest …

Jeff Sentell
CJ Wiley: What you need to know about Georgia football 4-star WR …

Connor Riley
