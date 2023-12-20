This Sentell’s Intel rep should be seen as a DawgNation wiki entry on the first day of the early signing period for 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. He is the consensus No. 1 cornerback prospect for 2024 across all the recruiting services. He’s also rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for this cycle by ESPN.

Ellis Robinson IV is set to sign his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period with the University of Georgia.

That is going to be a big one. Robinson was always seen as the most important piece of this class for several reasons. No matter what happened with the twists and turns of the Dylan Raiola saga over the last two weeks.

That’s not just because he’s now the highest-rated projected signee for today or the No. 1 cornerback.

It has more to do with a projection. DawgNation has felt comfortable saying this for a while now when it comes to Robinson. We feel that:

The 5-star CB will be the most skilled and simply the most outstanding CB prospect that the Bulldogs will have sign in the Kirby Smart era in Athens. While we hold a great deal of respect for former greats like Tyson Campbell, Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo and others, we certify here that Robinson is just that good.

Robinson is an early enrollee who is already going through bowl practices. He’s practicing with the team now and will go down to the Orange Bowl to participate in those workouts with the team. He will watch from the sidelines on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens and then report to the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando for that Jan. 3 contest and then report back to Athens for the long term and the first day of the spring semester shortly thereafter.

Georgia has reached the point in its program where it is haphazard for any recruiting analyst to predict that any prospect will start and play extensively during their freshman season. But with a talent like Robinson here, we do feel confident in making such a statement.

We also believe that Robinson is turning down millions in terms of name, image and likeness (NIL) offers to sign with Georgia today.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Ellis Robinson IV: His Georgia football signing day bio is impressive

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 29 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia's 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite scale. He was back in Athens for the Kentucky game on October 7, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 1 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia's 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite scale. He was back in Athens for the Kentucky game on October 7, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 2 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia's 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite scale. He was back in Athens for the Kentucky game on October 7, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 3 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia's 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite scale. He was back in Athens for the Kentucky game on October 7, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 4 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 5 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson lands on a promotional banner after defending a pass in this October 2022 file photo. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 6 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson lands on a promotional banner after defending a pass in this October 2022 file photo. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 7 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson committed to UGA back on National Signing Day for the 2023 class in February of this year. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 8 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 9 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 10 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 11 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 12 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 13 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 14 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 15 of 29

5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV has made his college decision. (DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 16 of 29

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 17 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 18 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Courtesy photo) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 19 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 CB in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 20 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 21 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is now the nation's top-rated cornerback in the 2024 cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 22 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 23 of 29

5-star junior Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 2 CB prospect and No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 24 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 25 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 26 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 27 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 28 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram) Photographer: Instagram 29 of 29

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia's 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite scale. He was back in Athens for the Kentucky game on October 7, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 1 of 29

Robinson committed to the ‘Dawgs back on the first day of the traditional February signing period for the 2023 class earlier this year.

He had been a silent commitment for months before that. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Miami here for Robinson’s commitment and what will be his signature on the letter-of-intent papers. Miami stuck in the race as a contender to UGA longer than the Crimson Tide did.

A major reason for that had to do with the consistently relentless 5-star recruiting effort from former Georgia cornerback coach Fran Brown. Brown locked up Robinson’s commitment largely during his junior year. Their relationship dates back to the time that Robinson was an up-and-coming freshman CB prospect on the New York prep school scene. That was when Brown was still at Rutgers and Robinson was still living with his family in the New Haven area of Connecticut.

Brown worked on that recruitment extensively for Georgia. When he decided to take the head coaching job at Syracuse, the work he had done and the comfort level that Robinson and his family had with all things Bulldog was enough to sustain the commitment even when he would have to build an entirely new relationship with the next defensive backs coach in Athens.

That stance says a lot about the trust level the Robinsons had with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and their extensive track record of putting top-tier defenses on the field and also putting cornerbacks in the NFL.

Check out the INTEL file on Robinson below:

Height/Weight : 6-1/180

: 6-1/180 School : IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) Committed on : February 1, 2023

: February 1, 2023 Early enrollee : Yes

: Yes Going through Orange Bowl practices : Yes

: Yes 247Sports rankings (pure and composite) 247Sports isolated and 247Sports Composite: No. 1 CB and No. 3 overall

247Sports isolated and 247Sports Composite: No. 1 CB and No. 3 overall On3 rankings : No. 1 CB and No. 4 overall (On3); No. 1 CB and No. 3 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

: No. 1 CB and No. 4 overall (On3); No. 1 CB and No. 3 overall (On3 Industry Ranking) Rivals rankings : No. 1 CB and No. 8 overall

: No. 1 CB and No. 8 overall ESPN300 ranking: No. 1 CB and No. 1 overall

No. 1 CB and No. 1 overall Finalists : Alabama, Georgia and Miami

: Alabama, Georgia and Miami All-American Games : Under Armour All-American

: Under Armour All-American High school stats or honors : Robinson was recently named a Max Preps First-Team All-American CB for the 2023 season.

: Robinson was recently named a Max Preps First-Team All-American CB for the 2023 season. Sentell’s Intel on Ellis Robinson IV (will send the 1-2 sentence analysis here)

(will send the 1-2 sentence analysis here) Senior year highlights:

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

Ellis Robinson IV: The need-to-know story on the next great CB at UGA

There are a lot of great stories to share with Robinson here. A good portion of those will come to light in an ensuing DawgNation “Next Generation” piece focusing on the 5-star cornerback.

But if we can only share one today, it probably has to be one specific one. That’s the story of how the Georgia football program won over the Robinson family. The fact that they did so during his junior year says a great deal about the well-oiled recruiting machine that remains in Athens.

It is one thing to sign the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback prospect in a class. It is quite another to essentially lock up that decision at the end of his junior season.

“He is a Mama’s Boy,” his mother Nicole Robinson said earlier this year. “He may not see it, but when he’s home he is right next to me on the couch. He’s going to the store and grocery shopping with me. He is just so connected. So for me, it is really important to me that the people that are going to nurture him and push him to the next level there, that he be connected to them not just as a football player, but just as a young man.”

“For me about Georgia, I love the fact they are very big with building a relationship and connecting with him on a spiritual level. That means giving him encouragement when he is struggling.”

His mother pointed to the knee injury Robinson suffered during his junior year. Robinson played through a torn meniscus for several weeks during the heart of his recruitment last fall.

“Georgia did not forget about him,” she said. “They called. They wanted to pray with him and encourage him. I remember being in the car. Me and my husband and Ellis. On the way to the procedure. They called and they prayed and when we hung up that phone I said to my husband ‘You know what? That did it for me. They did not forget about him. What he was going through was important and they supported him’ and I just loved that.”

When Brown traveled to see Robinson and 2023 cornerback signee AJ Harris play in September of 2022, the 5-star junior was playing with two tears in his meniscus.

He entered his junior season with those tears and decided to play. Both his parents asked him what he wanted to do, but Ellis wanted to play rather than miss a big chunk of his junior year with that surgery.

Ellis told his father he wanted to play with it for as long as he could.

Robinson ended up tearing his meniscus completely the week after that Cenral-Phenix City-IMG Academy game. When that happened, he missed all but the last game of his junior year.

Georgia Director of Recruiting Administration Christina Harris led the prayer with the Robinsons on that phone call. Fran Brown was also on that call.

Ellis then received calls from everybody on the Georgia staff from Kirby Smart on down.

It might come as a shock to some, but the Robinsons didn’t get the same treatment from a lot of schools that had been recruiting him hard. His father had to remind some programs he was out with knee surgery and then all of a sudden, they stopped calling.

It made an impact.

“I told somebody that a lot of schools dropped the ball on that,” his father Ellis Robinson III said. “That was huge for him and it was huge for us as parents.”

The Robinsons told DawgNation that their family has received name, image and likeness (NIL) offers in the millions up to this point in his recruiting.

But that’s not what the family has prioritized in their son’s recruiting process. What Nicole felt during the prayer during that phone call on the way to her son’s surgery is what has always mattered the most.

“That just sealed it for me,” his mother said. “That’s how they are as genuine people. Yes, they can develop him and all of that in the football sense. But at the end of the day just as a person they’ve shown they are really invested in him and that is huge for me. Huge.”

That “absolutely” won Nicole Robinson over to her son becoming a ‘Dawg.

“They did a phenomenal job,” she said back in October. “They keep doing a phenomenal job.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)