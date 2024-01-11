clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has a message for DawgNation: ‘Look out for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The 2024 Under Armour All-American ranks as the nation’s No. 7 DL and No. 32 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Nitro Tuggle: The All-American wants Georgia football fans to know they …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR signee Nitro Tuggle. “Showtime” ranks as the nation’s No. 17 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What we learned about the seven Georgia football signees …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with Georgia’s seven signees at the All-American Bowl in Texas. The Bulldogs had 11 of their 28 high school signees named to the game …
Jeff Sentell
Versatility was why Georgia football brought in transfer WR Michael …
This Sentell’s Intel rep advances the story of the latest Georgia football transfer portal addition. That’s 3-star transfer Michael Jackson III from USC. The Las Vegas native …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football: Watch 5-star signee Ellis Robinson IV continue to show …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest down in Orlando with freshman signee Ellis Robinson IV. He signed with UGA back in December and went through bowl practices with the …
Jeff Sentell
How Nick Saban’s retirement impacts the Georgia football program

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart ‘a little shocked’ about Nick Saban’s retirement: ‘He …

Connor Riley
Right time for Nick Saban to move on, leave Alabama and coaching …

Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball looking SEC-ready after downing Arkansas 76-66, …

Jack Leo
Nick Saban releases official statement, college football reacts to …

Connor Riley
