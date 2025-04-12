This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the expected guest list for G-Day on April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Georgia will host a pair of official visitors for G-Day on Saturday. The first of those will be a massive 4-star OT out of Hawaii in 6-foot-6 Malaki Lee. Lee has the Dawgs among his final six, but it will be an uphill climb for the Dawgs to snap the nation’s No. 10 OT and No. 125 overall recruit.

The Dawgs will also have some work to do with hard-hitting Maryland safety Jireh Edwards. Edwards, ranked as high as the nation’s No. 2 safety, has the jackhammer hits and physicality on his highlight reel that screams UGA safety.

That fit there would seem like a match, it is just not as good as it seems to be with Texas A&M. Edwards has named the Aggies as his leader.

What is he looking for out of the visit?

“This is an OV and not a regular unofficial visit so I’m just seeing my development,” he said. “Their rankings are boosted up [at Georgia] by what they can do with development. So just seeing what they can show they can do for me in the long run. Helping me create my goal of generational wealth.”

Edwards said he believes that Georgia sophomore safety KJ Bolden will be hosting him on his official. This will be the basis of how he considers Georgia in his final group

“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “This will be the OV. This will be the real part. .. On official visits, they always tell you the real. There are no lies on official visits so this is really going to be something to see where they are going to be on my list.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is rated as the nation’s No. 48 overall prospect. He has OVs scheduled down the road with Auburn (May 30), Alabama (June 6) and Oregon and Texas A&M also to come in June. Oregon will get his last visit.

The official visits are always big on a game weekend. Even a spring game weekend.

Those are areas where Georgia can make a move, but there are a couple other visits in town this week where they absolutely have to kill it. There’s probably no bigger pair of visits this weekend than 5-star TE target Mark Bowman and 4-star WR commit Vance Spafford.

Spafford has been getting lit up by attention to stay home or stay on the west coast and play for USC, among others. Bowman, who has yet to make his commitment, is also being pursued heavily by Oregon and Texas.

The 5-star TE was just in Texas recently, so this weekend will be big. The fact that he’s close with Spafford, his 7-on-7 teammate, also adds to the intrigue this weekend. DawgNation has been told that the best way for UGA to eventually win the chase for Bowman is to check all of his boxes and also afford the opportunity to play with his boy Spafford.

Bowman will actually be returning for his second straight G-Day in Athens. That’s big especially given the fact that there will four of the five commitments to Georgia’s 2026 class to keep him company.

Georgia legacy Kedric Golston II is also one of the other interesting names to know who will be in the West End Zone stands for G-Day. He’s a 3-star LB in Virginia.

Who else will be in town this weekend? Check out DawgNation’s list of RSVPs below.

Rating Ranking Player Hometown 4-star No. 4 S Jireh Edwards (OV) Upper Marlboro, MD 4-star No. 10 OT Malaki Lee (OV) Honolulu, HI 5-star No. 2 TE Mark Bowman Santa Ana, CA 4-star No. 4 S Davon Benjamin Westlake Village, CA 4-star No. 5 IOL Ekene Ogboko Durham, NC 4-star No. 9 WR Vance Spafford (UGA) Mission Viejo, CA 4-star No. 14 EDGE Khamari Brooks Bogart, GA 4-star No. 9 S Zech Fort (UGA) Bradenton, FL 4-star No. 27 CB Peyton Dyer Duluth, GA 4-star No. 35 DL Carter Luckie Norcross, GA 4-star No. 15 TE Lincoln Keyes (UGA) Saline, MI 4-star No. 25 S Tamarion Watkins Rock Hill, SC 4-star No. 60 WR Craig Dandridge Alpharetta, GA 3-star No. 67 WR Brady Marchese (UGA) Cartersville, GA 3-star No. 68 WR Kavon Conciauro Warner Robins, GA 3-star No. 39 LB Kedric Golston II Ashburn, VA 3-star No. 104 CB Terrious Favors (Boise State) Atlanta, GA

This is not a complete list, but a list of the most notable 2026 targets that will be in town.

There will also be a strong group of Class of 2027 and 2028 targets in town as well. For most of those, that will be their first real gameday recruiting experience at UGA.

This list is also subject to change as travel plans do change. Especially when it comes to young people.

