This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star McEachern LB Joakim Gouda. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 LB and the No. 193 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 14 LB and No. 153 overall.

Joakim Gouda just released his college commitment to Georgia football on his social media. He definitely knows where he wants to play college football.

Things weren’t that easy back in January. DawgNation was in the room when the subject of how hard his decision could ultimately be came up. His junior film was out. Teams were hitting him up. Legions of them.

Especially after he got his Georgia football offer on January 4.

Gouda was asked to try a process that has also helped legions of recruits. He was asked to close his eyes. The next thing was to visualize himself making the big play to win the national championship game. To picture himself punishing running backs on big third and fourth downs.

To tick off every dream come true in his mind. All-American. First-round pick. Butkus winner. Once he had that locked in, he was asked a simple question: What helmet and what color jersey was he wearing?

He was then asked to keep the school he had in mind to himself until his commitment day.

“I remember that vividly,” Gouda said this weekend.

That mental exercise helps to narrow it all down. To reduce the anxiety and clutter of having so many options on the table.

“It was definitely those red and black threads,” he said. “I’m not going to lie.”

Gouda is in alignment today with what his heart and wildest dreams told him in January.

“It was hard to beat Georgia,” Gouda said. “Let’s just put it like that. The coaches at the other schools knew that. They knew how much ‘Schu’ [Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann] liked me. It was very mutual between ‘Schu’ and I.”

His toolbox has a load of skills. His internal drive and determination are right at the top. He’s been told by several players at Georgia that the program is not a place for regular people.

Gouda knows there is a lot of suck that comes before the shine at UGA. He loves that.

“I want to be elite,” Gouda said. “They’re just elite. They’re an elite program. They’re elite academically. Elite exposure-wise. Elite life after football. Elite relationships. Everything is elite. I want to be an elite football player. I want to be an elite human. I want to be elite at Georgia.”

The 4-star is big on his Christian faith.

“I just needed some discernment from the Lord,” Gouda said. “Because he knows what’s best for you. So I just prayed to the Lord to give me a clear sign. I just prayed because I didn’t always know what to do. He gave me a clear sign. I knew the way I felt about Georgia, it was just a feeling. A feeling that I’m a Dawg. My faith played a big and humongous part in my decision.”

He said the people in the building “felt like an extended family.” That feeling was his sign.

The 4-star becomes the 12th member of the class in Athens. He’s the fourth defensive player and the second linebacker. With this decision, he’s now the fourth-highest rated prospect on the public commitment list for the program.

Georgia also vaults over Pitt to now have the No. 19 class in the nation on the 247Sports Overall Football Team Rankings. He’s now the fourth commitment to come out of this past weekend’s official visit lineup.

Georgia has picked up quick-turn OV commitments from 3-star OT DJ Dotson, 3-star WR Tauren Rawlins, 3-star EDGE Olayiwola Orefeoluwa Taiwo and now Gouda over the last two days.

The Bulldogs had the No. 33 class in the country heading into that weekend.

4-star McEachern High LB Joakim Gouda has made his college commitment to play for Georgia. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

Joakim Gouda: A special jersey for a special prospect

Gouda plans to wear the No. 3 and play linebacker at Georgia. That’s the jersey of CJ Allen and Roquan Smith. That’s what he wore for his photo shoot while he held up The Butkus Award.

That’s the gold standard of linebacker play for the program. Gouda is embracing all of that.

“Everyone says it is hard,” he said. “You will have to work or you just won’t be able to succeed here. That message was consistent even when I was talking to the early enrollees, the captains, the mid-years, the coaches and everybody. It was all the same message throughout.”

“I feel like when you choose hard, the reward you get is way more meaningful and is way bigger.”

He wants to walk that path laid by Allen and Smith.

“I can’t really speak about that right now,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words. That No. 3 at the inside linebacker spot means a lot. Knowing that I’ve got the opportunity to do what they did, and maybe do it even bigger if I go hard and work hard enough. I just get chills, you feel me?”

That’s a lot of pressure, but that was what he was looking for.

“I need it,” Gouda said. “I want to be the best I can be. Give me whatever it is. Give it to me as hard as you can make it.”

4-star LB Joakim Gouda poses during his Georgia football official visit photo shoot in Athens, Georgia. Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Joakim Gouda will be a cornerstone of the 2027 class

Gouda should now be considered one of the five most important commitments in this class. No matter who has already committed or will commit for this cycle. His pure Rivals ranking has him as the No. 2 LB and No. 31 overall prospect in the nation.

The 4-star LB is coming off his weekend official visit to UGA. The Dawgs were the team to beat.

“The boulder was really already rolling down the hill,” Gouda said. “I came to Athens, really, I just knew it was going to be the place. When I got to Athens, that boulder really hit me. I was like ‘Yeah, this is your place. This is what I want,’ and I was like, let me go ahead and shut it all down, stop all my OVs and just make Athens my home.”

He will visit or entertain no other school aside from the University of Georgia.

“Man, I’m a Dawg, man,” he said.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound rising senior averaged 11.1 tackles per game as a junior and finished with 100 stops. He added two sacks and one TFL in nine games.

Auburn, Florida and Texas were the chief competition to UGA. That silver medal race was so tight (or so far behind UGA) that he couldn’t easily name the runner-up program.

Gouda flashes as a brutal enforcer on film. It is like he’s trying to extract a tax for every runner that seeks to gain a yard on his defense. Why did Glenn Schumann want him in Athens?

“He told me that for me to be built like this as a high school player, it is not normal for me to move like that,” Gouda said. “It is very uncommon to see that and to see how I strike and how physical I am at the point of attack. That’s really what he was harping on. Then he gave me the offer.”

He didn’t even start playing and watching college football until his eighth-grade year.

“That’s when [Georgia] went on that run,” Gouda said back then. “2022. Nakobe Dean. Quay Walker. They were just out there hunting and looking like madmen. They had great defenses. Then, after those years, I continued to watch them. It was Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson and all of them. Their reputation with linebackers is historic.”

4-star LB Joakim Gouda poses during his Georgia football official visit photo shoot in Athens, Georgia. Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

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Joakim Gouda: What does the film say?

Gouda spent last season at South Paulding, but he transferred to McEachern this winter for his senior season.

His film, if we’re looking for the right way to play linebacker, is glorious at times. There are clips of him striking opponents and sending them flying. He was the clear-the-hash-guy on the South Paulding kick return. It meant the other team often had a guy lying parallel to the ground about three seconds into the game.

“If I knew we were on kickoff return or kickoff, he’s the first person I would have gone to talk to,” said Maurice Allen, who was his head coach last season at South Paulding. “I was like ‘Hey I need you to set the tone right now’ and 10 times out of 10 he was going to do it for us.”

“When he hits you, you’re going to feel it.”

Football is “fun” to Gouda. It is not just a pathway to a better life and a college future.

“Once you hit somebody, it is like you’re asserting dominance,” he said. “It is like a testosterone overload. It feels great. That’s really why I play hard.”

He excelled in region play, averaging 14 tackles per night over the final six games. Gouda also hails from a football family. His two older brothers have played at Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and the junior college level.

“His physicality stands out,” McEachern coach Kareem Reid said. “He’s an experienced guy who’s played a lot of football, so having him step in alongside another experienced linebacker we have here, I think it is going to do wonders for our defense and just the overall leadership of the team.”

Check out the punishing junior highlight reel for Gouda below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

4-star LB Joakim Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star LB Joakim Gouda poses during his Georgia football official visit photo shoot in Athens, Georgia. Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star LB Joakim Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below