This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with new commit Abram Eisenhower at Lowndes High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 47 OT and the No. 537 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 34 IOL and No. 535 overall.

Lowndes offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower committed to UGA over the weekend.

That’s a last name we don’t see in many recruiting stories. That sort that invites a natural curiosity as you scan the young man’s face in the above photo.

There’s a resemblance to the mental picture of those black-and-white newsreels from “The Greatest Generation” in American history. The sort which behooves anyone who knows U.S. history to ask if he’s related to our 34th President.

The 3-star IOL did confirm earlier this year that he is indeed related to the great American general Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Eisenhower initially laughed at the question. He’s likely heard that “Ike” question as many times as he heard “Hike” growing up playing football. The topic probably came up on the first day of every school year.

But he happily obliged.

“Yeah,” he said. “Yes, there is. There is.”

Seriously?

“Yes, sir.”

Is it a cousin? A great uncle? Maybe four or five times once removed?

“It is something like that,” Eisenhower told DawgNation. “I know it is a couple of or a few times removed. I think it might be six removed or something. Somewhere in there.”

Georgia football commitments with an American President in their bloodline are rare. While there are no records about that sort of thing, it is highly unusual, even with a last name like Eisenhower.

His commitment journey was another snapshot of a simpler time.

While speaking to him in January, he made it clear how big it was to be recruited by the Dawgs. While anything can happen in this era of high-stakes recruiting, the commitment he made on Saturday night was the most likely outcome.

The phrase “inevitable” is too strong a term, but there was a lot of inertia behind a potential future with the red and black.

“While we were talking in January, you said you could feel that I was going to commit and I had it in my mind, too,” he told DawgNation on Saturday night. “But I wanted to make sure everything was good. Visited practice. Then I realized this was the place for me.”

Eisenhower visited UGA last week for that practice. He made his commitment to Kirby Smart on Saturday evening, then announced it to the world about 20 minutes later.

He was at that spring practice last Thursday and absorbed a lot. When he was traveling back to South Georgia, it all hit him.

“Just thinking about it the whole ride home,” he said. “I slept on it. I prayed about it and the next morning I woke up and told myself it was time.”

He boiled it down succinctly.

“The main part is I want to win, I want to develop and I want to be the best,” Eisenhower said.

When he called Smart Saturday night to share the news, they talked about hunting at first. But then he told him he was ready to be a Dawg.

Eisenhower said he told his father, Adam, about his commitment first. He’d also been a Georgia fan all his life in their generational Bulldog family.

“I had that Nick Chubb jersey back then,” Eishenhower said of his own childhood.

It was a moment that Eisenhower said his 10-year-old self would have been jumping up and down about.

“He probably wouldn’t have been able to believe it.”

For the record, the Dawgs beat out South Carolina for Eisenhower. That’s the second straight commitment the Dawgs have earned from a player who grew up loving the Dawgs. 3-star legacy OT Ty Johnson also recently chose UGA over South Carolina in his process.

Georgia views the 6-foot-5, 290-pound rising senior as a hybrid offensive lineman. He’s best suited for the interior of the line at the college level, but could also flex out to tackle in a pinch.

The Dawgs love to sign versatile players like that as much as players like Eisenhower and Johnson, who grew up dreaming of playing for the red and black.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below