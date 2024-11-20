This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Atlanta EDGE Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE and the No. 179 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 EDGE and at No. 107 overall.

Chase Linton decided to make his college decision on the day his late grandfather Norris Arnold Sr. was born. It was a gesture to honor a gentleman that loved his family.

Linton told DawgNation this week that Mr. Arnold would agree with everything he said. The feeling here is that he’s looking down this afternoon and certainly happy with the decision.

He would’ve agreed with Georgia, Georgia Tech or Rutgers today. But he’d have been especially pleasured with his daugther’s youngest child deciding to stay close to home in the Peach State.

The nation’s No. 4 EDGE (247Sports) committed to a Georgia football program that was responsible for adding a second act to his recruiting process that was already neat and tidy and sewed up with the June commitment to Rutgers.

With this commitment, Linton boosts Georgia football up to 26 commitments for the 2025 cycle. The decision also pushes Georgia past Ohio State for the nation’s No. 1 recruitng class on the 247Sports Composite. The 4-star from North Atlanta is now also poised to become the first Power 4 football scholarship signee in the 20-plus year history of the North Atlanta football program.

He’s also the third EDGE prospect for assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s room in this class. That Georgia staffer’s approach is one of many reasons why Linton chose the Bulldogs today.

“Their culture and their family atmosphere,” he said. “It is a big school. Like when you go over there and you think they are going to talk about football football football. That’s not how they are. They are about developing you as a man. I really respect that.”

Both Linton and his mother are big Uzo-Diribe fans.

“He’s a real genuine guy,” Chase Linton said. “I love the way he communicates with my Mom. Not too much. But just enough. Family communication is important me and I appreciate that he notices that and acts on it.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Chase Linton: The first really cool thing to know about his decision

His mother played quite a role in his decision. She helped with the family spreadsheet with all the pros and cons.

“Strength of coaching staff,” she said. “NIL. Successful seasons. Dorms. Meals. Experience. Overall visit rating on a scale of one to five. All these little things we mapped out.”

She gave her little editorials about the weather being less desirable in one spot compared to others. Or where he would eat the best food. Especially since she knows Linton will need to pack on about 25-35 pounds in college to best prep his body for an NFL opportunity.

The input was given, but it was up to him to weigh her feedback.

She kinda didn’t want to know his decision today. But she kinda did and really trusted him at the same time.

“I kind of wanted to experience the reveal like everybody else, but I go back and forth several times a day about what was better.”

The unbelievable part here is she is directly responsible for getting that Georgia offer. That’s because the day he worked out for UGA at a megacamp in Athens, her son didn’t really want to go.

He was lollgagging on that day. Maybe even trying to overslept. That was odd, because he had always been her early riser and self-starter.

The reason being, he said, was because they had to leave for their Rutgers official visit on that very same day.

“We were kind of squeezing it all and Chase was just miserable about it,” she said. “He didn’t want to go.”

Keeva Linton felt like he was uneasy about the workout. What if he wasn’t good enough? Linton looked at it another way. He just didn’t want that trip to conflict or interfere with his first official visit to Rutgers.

There was a little big of teenager attitude given, she felt. She said he was stressed out.

“You know, I guess I was a little intimidated by Georgia,” he said.

But he worked out at the camp with other schools here.

“Just go do it,” she said.

Linton did it.

“He goes and he blows it out,” she said. “Before it is even over, I don’t know what the drills was. Some 40-yard dash. Something outside and I missed it.”

Linton ran his 40s.

“I ran it and everybody was like freaking out about the 40 time,” he said. “They were like ‘Run it again’ so I did.”

He’s not sure, but believes that smoked them in the high 4.5 to 4.6 range. The first time he did it, he thought he did okay. So did the Dawgs.

The second time he ran, he hated it. He tripped coming out of his start. It was terrible, he thought.

“They were like ‘oh my gosh’ and ‘you ran faster’ than the first time,” he said.

The third time wasn’t a good run but he had done enough. When Linton came back inside, he had to tell him mother.

“Mom, I did so good,” Chase Linton said. “I was like ‘Now see and you didn’t even want to come’ and the next thing I know they are lining up to do position drills.”

She’s on the phone with one of his high school coaches at that time.

“Then Kirby Smart comes indoors and does a beeline to Chase and taps him on the shoulder,” she said. “I was like ‘Holy, that’s Kirby Smart’ and ‘Is that Chase?’ and I’m looking at him and thinking is that Chase? It looked like his shoes, but no that can’t be Chase he’s talking to and it was. I don’t know what he said. I asked Chase a couple of hours later and he didn’t know. He just said it was Kirby Smart and he blacked out.”

Linton still doesn’t know. He knows that Smart asked him about his school and where it was. Smart said he knew it was pretty close to The Lovett School.”

“That’s about all I still remember about that,” Chase Linton said.

The Lintons had to leave the camp early. They had to leave for Rutgers. If they didn’t have to leave early, they might have gotten that UGA offer later that day. But Linton basically earned the offer with what he showed UGA that day at that camp he didn’t want to go to.

When they were in the car leaving Athens, Linton made sure to apologize for his behavior. She was right to insist they make the workout.

“I was like ‘See. You’ve just got to listen to your Momma’ and you’ll be alright,” she said. “But the one thing Chase is good at is he is very mature and good at apologizing and owning up to it when he is wrong.”

The rest is history.

“It’s a good thing we went,” she said. “Because that was the beginning of our relationship with Georgia. Which has been pretty phenomenal.”

Both Chase and his mother feel like that was a pivotal moment in his recruitment. What happens if Keeva did not insist they had the time to camp early in the day at UGA and then leave for their OV with Rutgers.

“I’m probably still committed to Rutgers,” Chase Linton said this week.

4-star EDGE Chase Linton is rated as the nation's No. 4 EDGE and No. 45 overall national prospect by 247Sports. His college decision will come down to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Rutgers. He was once committed to Rutgers. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

What Georgia football is really getting in Chase Linton

Linton is very much an old soul. That starts with his ritual before every game. He told DawgNation earlier this season that he has to listen to “Can you stand the rain” by New Edition.

That’s wild. That’s so unique for a upper-echelon football talent in 2024. But he said his mother Keeva also put him onto “really good music” like that.

So it has stuck. Just like the No. 85 jersey he has always worn during his football career.

But Linton has dropped a pearl kind of like that in every interaction DawgNation has had with him.

xxxxxxxxx

When asked about walking off the field for the last time last Friday night as a North Atlanta Warrior, he was quite reflective.

xxxxxxxxx

When you ask Keeva Linton what makes her the produest of her son, it sounds like she is just reading off a script with a made-for-TV moment.

“The thing I love about sports is you can watch any sports contest,” she said. “You can watch somebody’s dream come true. The buzzer beater. Whatever. What makes me the proudest about Chase is he has the courage and the discipline to chase his dream.”

Wind the clock back a year ago. Linton was talking a look at Sun Belt offers. When he stacked on 20 pounds earlier this winter, it changed his recruiting outlook.

“It is a silly dream to think you can play high-level D-1 football,” he said. “Anybody on the street will tell you that. You’ve got to be ready for after football. You’ve got to have be thinking about your Plan B. He just has pursued his dream relentlessly for years and I am super proud he has the courage to do that because a lot of people do not.”

That’s Linton. He’s chased down his college football dream.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)