Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Anthony Evans injury doesn’t just hurt Georgia special teams, but …
Kirby Smart, Georgia football make their thoughts on the College …
CFP execs reveal two key reasons Ohio State ahead of Georgia in …
Mykel Williams knows as he gets healthier, the Georgia defense has …
Georgia Football Podcast: Paul Finebaum hypes UGA game as biggest of …