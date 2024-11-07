clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Thomas Blackshear: The 4-star Georgia WR commit shares the latest on his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR commitment Thomas Blackshear in Savannah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 WR and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Georgia adds commitment from electric California junior WR Vance …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the first DawgNation read on 4-star California wideout Vance Spafford. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star safety Rasean Dinkins flips commitment from Georgia Tech …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star cornerback Shamari Earls has flipped his commitment from …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Shamari Earls. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 CB and the No. 87 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Talyn Taylor: Now that he’s a 5-star, how much does SEC legend Terrence …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 WR and the No. 29 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
Anthony Evans injury doesn’t just hurt Georgia special teams, but …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart, Georgia football make their thoughts on the College …

Connor Riley
CFP execs reveal two key reasons Ohio State ahead of Georgia in …

Mike Griffith
Mykel Williams knows as he gets healthier, the Georgia defense has …

Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: Paul Finebaum hypes UGA game as biggest of …

Brandon Adams
