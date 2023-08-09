clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Demello Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 78 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 10 CB and the No. 78 overall recruit.

Cornerback? Safety?

The recruiting analysts take a good lap around the Demello Jones evaluation and wonder exactly what he is.

The good folks at 247Sports have him ranked as the nation’s No. 4 safety prospect.

Their peer evaluators at On3 have a variance of opinion. While they also see him as a top 80 overall prospect nationally, they view Jones as a cornerback prospect.

Rivals and ESPN split the bit. Those two services have him rated as an athlete. They see him as the country’s No. 134 and No. 135 overall prospect, respectively. 247Sports and On3 both have him among their top 100 national recruits.

The University of Georgia likes him at cornerback, too. Jones said Monday morning at the Corky Kell/Dave Hunter Classic luncheon that he feels his best spot on Saturdays in the SEC will also be at cornerback.

Do you want to know what he really is? He’s a special athlete that is an impact player where ever he chooses to play. He does have ALL-SEC-type potential at every spot in the secondary. That is even before the coaches at UGA start to develop him.

“The coaches right now tell me I will be at cornerback and then they will move me around a little bit,” Jones said. “I will start at cornerback.”

What does Demello want to play?

“I do want to cornerback,” he said. “Yeah, me and Ellis.”

That would be 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV. Robinson is the nation’s No. 1 CB across all the services. He’s the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for ESPN.

“He and I have a good bond now,” Jones said. “When I first met him, we chopped it up a lot and we really click. I really can’t wait to play with him.”

Jones feels that the recruiting industry is all over the place on him because he hasn’t played cornerback all that much. Unless his Class 1A Swainsboro team is facing an elite All-State level receiver.

If not, then he’s lining up at safety.

Well, except for this year. The Tigers are going to utilize the talents of their All-American Bowl pick as much as they can.

That’s saying something given that he ran for 1,200-plus yards and scored 20 times on the ground as a junior. He also averaged 27.4 yards per reception to turn seven of his 14 catches into touchdowns.

4-star defensive back prospect Demello Jones committed to UGA back in March of this year. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Instagram Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)

“I’m going to play more on the offensive side this year,” Jones said. “Like at quarterback. I’m going to play way more quarterback than I did last year.”

He estimated he’ll play 60 percent of the time at QB this season. He’ll start out at safety this fall for the Class 1A runner-ups. That makes great football sense given his value on offense.

“But if a team has a good receiver I will go get them and cover them,” Jones said.

He’s going to need a lot of Gatorade during kicks.

“Our conditioning is A1 at Swainsboro,” he said. “So I am going to be good.”

The 6-foot-1 Jones said he enters his senior year at 178 pounds. He is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution “Super 11″ selection for this year.

He loves the game. The source of that is his uncle Deke Cooper. Cooper played for Notre Dame from 1996-1998 and then went on to play in 73 games across six seasons in the NFL.

Cooper also grew up in Swainsboro and wound up starting 37 games for the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sundays. That included a brief time with Kirby Smart during his one season in the NFL when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’ve been watching it all my life,” he said. “My uncle played in the NFL and he is really a lot of my motivation. So that’s what I love about the game. I’ve always loved it.”

Jones grew up in Atlanta for a time and then moved back to Swainsboro. He grew up a fan of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

He can’t wait to join the $trapMobb in Athens playing for defensive backs coach Fran Brown.

“I’m 100 percent with Georgia,” he said with a definitive nod.

What keeps it that way?

“I’ve built a good relationship with a lot of staff,” he said. “Everybody on the staff. I talk with Coach Fran every day. Both him and coach [Will] Muschamp every morning and Coach Kirby and I click a lot.”

Brown started awarding the $Mobb chain each week to a member of the secondary that excelled on and off the field. The $trapMobb signifies the money players among Georgia’s DBs that are on their way to the next level by doing things the Georgia Way.

The $Mobb chain stands for:

  • More
  • Opportunities
  • Building
  • Brand

“He is very explosive and has elite speed,” the two-time state championship head coach said. “Can probably play any number of positions in college. Very talented player. Can score every time he touches the ball.”

Just labeling him as a dynamic athlete doesn’t do his skill set justice. Jones won the Class 1A 100-meter state title this past spring with a PR of 10.97 seconds. He also took third in the high jump with a 6-foot-4 showing and then added another third in the triple jump after flying 45 feet, 3 inches. He was also the anchor leg of the Swainsboro 4X100 relay team that took second at the state meet.

Jones also led his basketball team to the Final Four of the GHSA state basketball tournament.

He saw his rankings profile soar after his showing this summer at the OT7 7-on-7 Championships out in California. When he committed to the ‘Dawgs he was the nation’s No. 18 ATH and the No. 194 overall prospect.

His overall prospect ranking was already around the No. 90 overall mark on the composite prior to that event. But his showing there gave him another boost.

The 4-star prospect displayed his worth out in California at that event. Coverage. Speed. Change of direction. Ball skills.

There were several recruiting analysts that left that event thinking that Jones was the second-best DB at that entire showcase event outside of his future UGA teammate in Robinson.

Jones picked the “Dawgs out of a late February top 10 that included the likes of Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The ‘Dawgs seem to have a knack for pulling in very elite under-the-radar talent from pockets of the state outside of the Metro Atlanta area. Especially below the gnat line. Swainsboro is not quite exactly close to Augusta or Savannah, but somewhere between those two areas of the state.

The rising senior took his first visit to UGA for the Georgia Tech game last fall.

The Peyton Woodyard news was significant today. That leaves Georgia on the lookout for more defensive backs in the class all of a sudden. That doesn’t change much with Jones. He’s always been working on fellow South Georgian Kam Mikell to join the ‘Dawgs in Athens.

It would just seem right to have a Bulldog on the team from Statesboro again in Mikell.

“Been working on him,” Jones said. “Trying to get him to come.”

What is that message?

“This is the place to be,” Jones said. “He wouldn’t want to miss out on it. So I’m telling him to come join the family.”

Mikell has a strong desire to play at least some offense in college. He’s done a lot of that for the Blue Devils. The ‘Dawgs see Mikell as another elite future $trappMobb defender.

“He’d bring a lot of vision and a lot of speed,” Jones said. “He’s real fast. He’ll be a good all-around cover safety and just to have him over everything would be good.”

Check out the Jones highlight reel from his junior year below. He scored 25 times last fall so there are plenty of big plays. He actually had so many he was able to cut a separate highlight package just from his big plays from the GHSA state playoffs last fall.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Demello Jones: Future $trapmobb member shares why his Georgia football …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Demello Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Alabama flips All-American safety Peyton Woodyard from Georgia’s …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star S Peyton Woodyard. He ranks as the nation’s …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 RB Nathaniel Frazier just committed to Georgia …
Nathaniel Frazier did something moments ago that just truly made him a significant commitment to the University of Georgia.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden breaks down his commitment to Florida State
KJ Bolden became a public Florida State commit on Saturday night.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 5-star safety KJ Bolden makes his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star KJ Bolden. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 S …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football practice report: Several key Bulldogs dealing with …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Alabama flips All-American safety Peyton Woodyard from …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Glenn Schumann shares why he bypassed the NFL to stay at Georgia: …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Everything Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Todd Hartley shares how he’s trying to find ways to make Brock Bowers …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.