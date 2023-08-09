Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Demello Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 safety and the No. 78 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 10 CB and the No. 78 overall recruit.
Cornerback? Safety?
The recruiting analysts take a good lap around the Demello Jones evaluation and wonder exactly what he is.
The good folks at 247Sports have him ranked as the nation’s No. 4 safety prospect.