Their peer evaluators at On3 have a variance of opinion. While they also see him as a top 80 overall prospect nationally, they view Jones as a cornerback prospect.

Rivals and ESPN split the bit. Those two services have him rated as an athlete. They see him as the country’s No. 134 and No. 135 overall prospect, respectively. 247Sports and On3 both have him among their top 100 national recruits.

The University of Georgia likes him at cornerback, too. Jones said Monday morning at the Corky Kell/Dave Hunter Classic luncheon that he feels his best spot on Saturdays in the SEC will also be at cornerback.

Do you want to know what he really is? He’s a special athlete that is an impact player where ever he chooses to play. He does have ALL-SEC-type potential at every spot in the secondary. That is even before the coaches at UGA start to develop him.

“The coaches right now tell me I will be at cornerback and then they will move me around a little bit,” Jones said. “I will start at cornerback.”

What does Demello want to play?