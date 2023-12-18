clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola formally flips to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star QB Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: The Ryan Puglisi stories DawgNation needs to know that …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star Elite 11 QB commitment Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and No. 134 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits harder …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a story that was so very hard to hear about. And even harder to witness in person. Yet somehow 5-star junior DL commitment Justus Terry and …
Jeff Sentell
Bo Walker: Junior RB commit explodes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has a chronicle of the dominant performance from Georgia junior RB commit Bo Walker in the GHSA Class 3A state title game on Wednesday afternoon at …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What I’ve learned so far about Dylan Raiola’s commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star Dylan Raiola and Georgia and Nebraska. All of that.
Jeff Sentell
Carson Beck announces he will return to Georgia football for senior …

Connor Riley
Georgia on verge of adding key players to future, striking back in …

Mike Griffith
Carson Beck return sparks Georgia football national championship …

Mike Griffith
Former Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. transfers to …

Connor Riley
Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster entering …

Connor Riley
