By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: The 13 things to pay attention to in that viral photo of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep makes sure DawgNation saw that viral photo that the Georgia football social media account released last night from the Orange Bowl practices at Barry …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 junior OT Micah Debose decommits from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star junior OT Micah Debose. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
KJ Bolden: Why the 5-star safety chose ‘less money’ on the table to flip …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford High School and his final college decision on the first day of the early signing period. He’s …
Jeff Sentell
PHOTOS: 5-star safety KJ Bolden flips from FSU to UGA
5-star safety KJ Bolden flipped his commitment from FSU to Georgia during a ceremony at Buford High School on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in Buford, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
BREAKING: 5-star safety KJ Bolden has made his final college decision
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford High School and his final college decision on the first day of the early signing period. He’s …
Jeff Sentell
Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims both at Georgia football practice ahead of …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart tackles portal challenges: ‘we’re headed toward some …

Mike Griffith
Opinion: Georgia ‘opt-in’ culture in stark contrast with fragmented …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart provides update on status on Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims …

Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said before facing Florida State in 2023 …

Connor Riley
