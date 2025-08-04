This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares one good story about 4-star DL commit Anthony Lonon Jr. at Clarke Central High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 35 DL and the No. 292 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 28 DL and No. 263 overall.

ATHENS - Georgia picked up its 31st commitment over the weekend in 4-star DL Anthony Lonon Jr. at Clarke Central High School.

There’s a lot of buzz about this 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior because of any or all the following:

His film shows he plays with a V12 motor that has some bringing up David Pollack and Grady Jarrett when they watch him play

His father signed with UGA in 1995 and lettered in 1996 and 1997 before his career was cut short by a neck injury.

His mother, Deborah, holds two degrees from UGA

The new 4-star commit holds a 4.2 grade-point average and is the Vice President of his class

Clarke Central principal Dr. Swade Huff used this string of words to describe Lonon: “Ambitious. Focused. Trustworthy. Respect. Humble kid.”

“I don’t know if we’ve had a student athlete like him,” Clarke Central AD Dr. Jon Ward said. “I’ve been here 26 years and to echo what Dr. Huff said he has done everything the correct way. As a student. As an athlete. As a leader in the classroom. As a leader on the field. That again is a testament to the way he was brought up and the values that have been instilled in him.”

“No one since I’ve been here, going on my tenth year, no player has come in this program and not have played a ninth-grade game or a JV game except AJ,” Clarke Central coach David Perno said. “Never. From day one, his freshman year, he started the first two games with a broken hand. I’ve got guys who go home if they’ve got a runny nose. He started as a ninth-grader with a broken hand.”

“There are three qualities you always look at as a coach,” Perno added. “Number one is attitude. Number two is academics. Number three is ability. There’s nobody that I’ve ever coached that checks the boxes like AJ does. .. He doesn’t do anything wrong. So trustworthy. You can’t just say enough good things.”

That’s all very good, but there’s one more story we’ve learned about Lonon that deserves to be shared. It took place during his official visit. We’ve combined interviews with AJ and his mother to recreate one specific conversation.

(Editor’s Note: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not allowed to comment on unsigned players, but we’re recreating the dialogue based on what was shared with DawgNation first-hand from Lonon and his mother.)

Lonon summoned up the internal fortitude to look Smart right in the eye and ask this question:

“I don’t want this offer because I’m a legacy,” Lonon said. “I want the offer because you see value in me.”

“Do you know how many guys I went to school with?” Smart replied. “You know how many of their kids have gone on to play ball and how many expected me to offer?”

“I don’t do favors.”

“Let me tell you why we like you.”

Smart then shared his thoughts on Lonon’s technique. The two-time national championship coach brought up his “twitchiness” for his size.

He said he liked his “elusiveness” on the defensive line. Lonon said he’s been told the Dawgs think he can play at times anywhere from a 3-tech to a 9-tech across the front. That’s a rare player who can do that.

“You’re not the typical height that we recruit. But your agility, that’s not what we typically recruit either.”

Smart then added something for Lonon in return.

“Let me tell you something, we work.”

Deborah Lonon used the term “interesting mouth” to describe the reputation Smart has earned for his practice field vocabulary. It’s a soundtrack that can make drill sergeants want to hand him a bar of Ivory soap.

“You’re going to work like hell so you’ll know it is not a favor.”

That story shows a lot about Lonon. It also says a lot about the blunt honesty Smart’s players get from him every day.

“That did something for AJ,” his mother said. “He doesn’t want a favor. He wants to earn it. He wants to prove that he is a Dawg.”

Lonon also shared his outlook on that moment.

“Kirby basically told me he doesn’t give a rat’s butt that I’m a legacy,” Lonon Jr. said. “They offered me because I’m a player. I’m a good player who can contribute to the team. If they were just offering me because I’m a legacy, they could have just given that offer to somebody else who has more skill.”

“So he definitely believes in my ability to become a great football player at the University of Georgia.”

That wasn’t the moment he knew he had to choose Georgia, but it helped.

“It definitely gave me confirmation that I’d be choosing the right place,” Lonon Jr. said. “... Whenever I was reflecting on all the conversations, the pros and cons of the visits, that was one of the main points why I was like ‘Okay, I am going to be a Georgia Bulldog’ through all of that.”

Georgia beat out Georgia Tech for Lonon. Legacy or not, the race was closer than most would ever think.

“Honestly, it was a photo finish,” Lonon Jr. said. “It really was.”

Lonon praised the way the Jackets recruited him — especially defensive line coach Jess Simpson.

“I respect him to a different level,” Lonon Jr. said. “He had everything laid out. He showed me everything, and then Georgia came in, and aside from the familiarity I have with them, they just showed me I could be a great player for them there as well.”

Georgia assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe spotted him first. He was the one who noticed he could play for the Dawgs. When the staff saw he was a combo DL, then defensive line coach Tray Scott moved into the picture.

Lonon just turned 17 three weeks ago, but there’s a maturity there that will serve him well once he gradudates in December and moves to Athens for bowl practices.

4-star legacy DL Anthony Lonon Jr. committed to Georgia on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star legacy DL Anthony Lonon Jr. committed to Georgia on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star legacy DL Anthony Lonon Jr. committed to Georgia on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Don’t miss DawgNation’s video recap of Lonon’s big commitment day below:

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)