This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting offers a comprehensive recap of feedback from the prospects on hand for the “White Out” game against Western Kentucky.

Georgia put up 70 against Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs scored more points than that with the recruits on hand for the first “White Out” of Sanford Stadium. That mattered because Georgia showed off a popular uniform variant that had been reserved only for recruiting photo shoots.

When the Dawgs announced they’d be wearing them against Western Kentucky, it was a slick way to drum up interest in an otherwise pedestrian home matchup.

The Dawgs wore the helmets, jerseys and pants. The recruits and targets came out to see that and were also treated to a 70-20 beatdown of the Hilltoppers.

DawgNation has already chronicled certain breakout storylines with updates on 5-stars Casey Barner, Madoxx Davis and DJ Jacobs so far coming out of that game.

What about the other 100-plus recruits who were there?

Deion Sanders loves to trot out the catchphrase that ‘If you look good, you play good," and that was the case in Athens over the weekend.

The recruits loved the uniforms. They also loved what they saw from the Dawgs on the field in that new look. DawgNation has polled dozens of prospects who were at the game.

The core commits and big targets had a lot to say. (Note: Unless otherwise noted, the prospect rankings are from the 247Sports Composite scale.)

2027 5-star commit Jaxon Dollar (No. 2 TE and No. 34 overall)

“My brother and I had a great time. It’s so much different now being able to say it’s a home visit rather than treating it like a recruiting visit.”

“The coaches are starting to feel like family and I’m starting to build some relationships with the other commits.”

5-star TE commit Jaxon Dollar soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 4-star commit Jamir Dean (No. 18 WR and No. 98 overall)

“I thought Georgia looked really good. Their speed, physicality and the way they executed on both sides of the ball really stood out to me. They play fast and physical and you can tell there’s a high standard in that program.”

“It was definitely a game I was paying close attention to.”

Dean was a big fan of the new uniform look.

“All-white uniforms were tough. I liked the whole look. Definitely need to pull them out more.”

4-star WR commit Jamir Dean soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 4-star commit Adryan Cole (No. 12 S and No. 166 overall)

“The visit was great, definitely a different feeling being back in Athens as a committed player. What stood out to me the most was being around all the coaches, recruits and other commits after the game.”

“Getting to experience that together and seeing the atmosphere from a different perspective was definitely memorable.”

He also loved the all-whites.

“And those all-white unis were fire. I’m definitely hoping we get to see those on the field again!”

4-star safety commit Adryan Cole soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 4-star commit Joakim Gouda (No. 14 LB and No. 190 overall)

“The game visit was great. Nothing in particular stood out, but it’s always great being back home.”

Well, nothing stood out except for the all-white look.

“The uniforms were clean for sure.”

4-star LB commit Joakim Gouda soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 4-star commit Taurean Rawlins (No. 59 WR and No. 432 overall)

“The game day visit was amazing. I loved the atmosphere, the fans and it was good to see all the coaches again.”

“I loved the all-white unis; they were hard.”

He paid close attention to Georgia’s receivers. He loved seeing the big plays by Craig Dandridge and Sacovie White-Helton.

“My favorite part was seeing the big catches by the receivers. Helped me visualize where I’d be.”

4-star WR commit Taurean Rawlins soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 4-star commit Seth Williams (No. 37 S and No. 409 overall)

“The game was great, but what I felt stood out the most was the hospitality from the staff to the coaches. It doesn’t get any better than them.”

Count Williams among those who loved the all-whites.

“The all-white unis are so tough. We gotta bring them back out for us.”

2027 3-star commit Waylon Wooten (No. 93 DL and No. 802 overall)

“It was great. What stood out was the energy that this team plays with.”

3-star DL commit Waylon Wooten soaks up the energy at the Georgia football "White Out" game against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 3-star Preston Glasco (No. 88 CB and No. 878 overall)

“The visit went pretty well. Athens was electric. The ‘White Out’ premiere was cool as well. Got a chance to catch up with Coach [Kirby] Smart and the rest of the defensive staff and just chop it up with them.”

“They made me feel like a priority, so that definitely keeps them high on my board.”

“The [all-white uniforms] were dope. I didn’t see them pulling them out this season, so when I heard they were that was exciting.”

3-star Grayson cornerback Preston Glasco soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2027 unranked Elon DB commit Michael Pemberton Jr. (No national rankings)

“Weather was crazy, but the visit was great.”

Also, a lot stood out to me, but overall, the way they do things from the field to the hospitality is grade A. I believe it’s always about how well you do the little things."

2028 5-star Casey Barner (No. 1 S and No. 5 overall)

“The visit was great. What stood out most to me was the atmosphere, the way the defense played, and just seeing how everything comes together on gameday. Georgia definitely gave me a lot to think about.”

He also loved the new uniform look.

“I thought the all-white uniforms were tough. They looked clean, and seeing them with the whole stadium in white made the atmosphere even crazier. It was definitely a cool experience to be there for it.”

For more with Barner, check out DawgNation’s post from Sunday morning.

2028 5-star safety Casey Barner was one of the most important Georgia football recruiting visitors for the Western Kentucky game on September 12, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2028 5-star Madoxx Davis (No. 5 WR and No. 23 overall)

“That all-white was clean. Had a great time. I enjoyed watching the versatility of the offense and how they spread the ball around.”

The Cartersville High star feels very comfortable in Athens. He knows the staff well, having already built relationships with Georgia players Sacovie White-Helton, Kaiden Prothro, and 5-star TE commit Jaxon Dollar.

That’s not to mention receivers coach James Coley and head coach Kirby Smart.

“The familiarity is important. I have had great relationships with coach Coley and coach Smart for a couple of years now. Coach Smart came to my state championship track meet and he makes sure I know that they are recruiting me hard.”

“I work out with Sacovie in the off-season sometimes. Kaiden and I have the same agent and Jax Dollar and I are Nike NIL brothers.”

For more with Davis, check out DawgNation’s read from Sunday morning.

5-star Cartersville WR Madoxx Davis was in Athens for the Western Kentucky game for the "White Out" on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2028 5-star Tyler Boyd (No. 4 CB and No. 34 overall)

“What stood out the most was the atmosphere, of course. Georgia’s atmosphere is always different. With it being a ‘White Out’, that made it even better. Just seeing all the white pom-poms and white uniforms and things like that. I think the atmosphere was great.”

“The guys that don’t usually get into the game got in, too. So to see them get in the game I was happy for them.”

He had a strong take on the team’s new look.

“They are icy. I love the all-whites. You usually see them in the pictures from recruiting visits, but seeing them actually play in them was even better. I love the all-whites. I think they should do it more, but honestly not a lot more because it would kind of ruin them being in all-whites. I feel like they did it correctly. Pull it out occasionally. But I definitely like it. I love seeing them play in them.”

2028 4-star TE JC Wessel (No. 5 TE and No. 123 overall)

It was raining pretty hard. The visit was awesome. The amount of uses they have going on for all the tight ends is amazing. The unis were tough, cleanest things I’ve seen all year."

4-star Class of 2028 TE JC Wessel soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2028 4-star Bryce Willingham (No. 29 CB and No. 264 overall)

“The visit was great and I like how competitive it is at Georgia.”

2028 Marley Underwood (No. 49 EDGE and No. 522 overall)

“I had a great time. I absolutely loved the atmosphere and the physicality of the defense.”

What was his favorite part?

“The white uniforms for sure.”

Class of 2028 DE prospect Marley Underwood soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2029 4-star Landon Ghea (No. 1 OT and No. 5 overall for Rivals)

“I thought the environment was solid. The students and the fans all showed out even with the rain. What stood out to me most was how many freshmen played and made an impact. I also think the team looks way more determined and focused.”

He had a uniform opinion, too.

“They looked really good. I think it’s definitely one of the better uniforms they have.”

Ghea, a clear 2029 alpha target, carried a “How ‘bout them Dawgs” fan onto the field with him for pregame. We can’t quite recall seeing a priority recruit do that before.

“With the rain, the heat came, so I was trying to stay cool.”

Nationally-rated Class of 2029 OT Landon Ghea soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2029 4-star Zayquan Dozier (No. 2 DL and No. 7 overall)

“The visit was great. The environment was crazy. The “White Out” was definitely cool to see and fun to experience. What stood out to me was how hard the players play and especially up front, the standard at UGA that the Coaches instill into those guys just looks different.“

“I have a great relationship already with Coach [Tray] Scott and some of the coaches there as well, so it was good to see them pregame and catch up.”

2029 4-star Josh Reynolds (No. 1 OT and No. 9 overall)

“Yesterday’s visit was good, rainy but great game. The offensive line’s physical size stood out to me most.”

Reynolds plays for Rome High. It was his first UGA gameday visit.

It was nice to see [Georgia] in the white uniforms because it always looks good in white and to be part of something that is the first time ever happening was pretty awesome."

2029 4-star Tatum White (No. 4 DL and No. 21 overall)

“It was a great visit. I was really watching the guys in the trenches and the depth they have up front stood out.”

“They kept rotating guys in and there wasn’t really a drop-off. Everybody was physical and making plays. That was tough to see in person.”

White sat on the front row in the recruiting bleachers at the game. He was also pleased to see the new uniform variant.

“The new uniforms are tough. But still had that Georgia traditional feel.”

Top-10 national 2029 recruit Tatum White soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win versus Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

2029 TE Carson Clark (No national rankings but holds a UGA offer)

“The game was awesome. It was a great experience and atmosphere. What stood out to me was UGA’s explosiveness the entire game.”

“Those all-white uniforms were fire. They looked awesome.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

100-plus recruits soaked up the atmosphere at Georgia's 70-20 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below