Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Junkyard Mail: Let’s play fair with the College Football Playoff
Baseball weekend wrap: Georgia dominates in four-game sweep
Tray Scott knows Georgia needs its former 5-star defensive linemen to …
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah excited to see top Georgia prospects …
Georgia basketball overpowered late at No. 1 Auburn, 82-70