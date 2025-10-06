This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star RB commit Jae Lamar. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 RB and the No. 124 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 13 RB and No. 140 overall.

Colquitt County celebrated a big piece of good news last week.

The Packers managed a hard-fought 18-17 home win against a previously unbeaten Valdosta team that had looked pretty formidable so far this fall.

There is now some unfortunate news coming out of Moultrie to report today. Packers coach Sean Calhoun told DawgNation that 4-star Georgia football RB commit Jae Lamar is no longer a part of their football team.

“Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us,” Calhoun said.

The Colquitt County coach was limited in what he could say beyond that, but he delivered that statement with some clear disappointment in his voice.

There had been rumblings last week of Lamar’s standing being in question with the program.

Those were made offical on Monday. Georgia’s lone RB commitment for this cycle is no longer playing for his high school football team.

DawgNation has been told that UGA has yet to look deeply into the matters behind that decision, but those will likely be forthcoming.

This current point in time marks a tough moment for Lamar. When he committed to UGA back in June, it was one of the most emotionally-charged pledges in UGA history.

Lamar wept openly after he made the commitment as he was surrounded by his family, friends and loved ones. That was definitley a high point in a high school career that almost never was.

He was unable to play the first two seasons of his varsity career because he was always getting in trouble. Nothing serious. It was just the sort that would keep him from being eligible to play on Friday nights.

Lamar played in just one ninth-grade game as a freshman. He didn’t play at all as a sophomore. When he got his first varsity carries as a junior last year, he burst out to eight touchdowns in his first six games.

Lamar has spoken openly with DawgNation in the past about his troubled childhood.

“When I get the chance one day, I’d like to do a documentary one day,” he said back in February. “So people can see what is still possible when things get down.”

“Man, coming up I was a troubled child,” Jae Lamar said. “I mean, I honestly thank God for what he has done for me in the past few years, you know? Just because of the simple fact of if I was able to play football and keep doing what I had to do on the football field and be a troubled child, I would not be in the position I am today.”

He’s not proud of those reasons and owns up to them.

“I feel like God makes no mistakes about what he does,” Lamar said. “He’s had my life planned out great, you know?”

“I mean, I’ve been shot and all.”

When a prospect sits for their first two years of high school ball but, as a junior, receives offers from every big-time program in the country, that’s a unique story.

But that’s nothing compared to a young man saying God ‘has had my life planned out great’ in one breath and ‘I’ve been shot and all’ in their next.

That’s Lamar, though. He even pointed out the wound.

“Shot in the leg,” he adds. “I’ve done did a little bit of everything. I just thank God for keeping me here, blessing me and allowing me to play the sport that I love. I’ve been thriving to play this sport. I told my Mom when we were in the hospital the day that I did get shot if I was ever to get another chance at football, I won’t ever mess it up.”

Lamar was like “14 or 15″ in his freshman year when he said that.

“Wrong place,” he said. “Wrong time.”

He spent a large amount of those seasons in alternative school. That made him unable to play for the Packers.

When he finally seemed to have turned a corner and grown up last fall, he was sensational. The 4-star RB quickly earned an offer from the Dawgs, among other schools.

Lamar had long stated that his dream was to play for the Bulldogs and it seemed like it was very much a developing narrative of a young man turning his life around.

The Lamar story is now at a crossroads for the next stage of his football career, much less that documenatry.

There are a few options out there. He’d have a hard time getting eligibility at another GHSA school. There are options with him with other schools in the state that are not a part of the GISA.

