This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star RB commit Jae Lamar at Colquitt County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 RB and the No. 125 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 13 RB and No. 141 overall.

Jae Lamar is not just back with his Colquitt County Packers, but he’s quickly found his way back to the end zone.

The 4-star Georgia football RB commitment has already scored two touchdowns in the first half of a key region game Friday night against Camden County. Lamar had not played for the Packers since a 31-14 loss to Lowndes back on September 26.

Then his senior year hit a snag during practice the week of the Valdosta game.

Lamar did not play in that game and was not allowed to dress. When the following Monday rolled around, Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun told DawgNation that Lamar was no longer with the Packers.

A WALB-TV report from the Friday night of the Valdosta game cited a midweek practice incident and described behavior by Lamar as being “disrespectful” towards his team.

The 4-star Georgia football RB commitment had started his season out strong with 568 yards and 10 TDs in his first six games, including a five-TD night against Lee County.

DawgNation learned that Lamar was allowed to return to the team shortly after that incident. He was back practicing with the team, but had not been dressed out until “Senior Night” tonight against Camden County.

When that incident occurred, his status with his high school team was worth monitoring. The senior tailback is a very talented player, but he’s currently the only RB commit in the 2026 class for the Bulldogs.

If Lamar was not able to finish out his senior year in good standing with his high school team, that would have been a concern to file away for his time in Athens.

This is by no means a UGA rule, but the official scholarship offers the program has sent to recruits in the past have indicated that it was contingent on each prospect finishing their senior year in good standing with their high school team.

The fact that Lamar has earned his way back onto the field tonight for his Packers shows he’s reached that status with his high school team.

This is not the first time Lamar has shown off an intriguing change-of-direction on and off the field. The 4-star RB played in just one ninth-grade game during the first two seasons of his high school career because he was constantly in trouble.

“Man, coming up, I was a troubled child,” Jae Lamar told DawgNation back in February. “I mean, I honestly thank God for what he has done for me in the past few years, you know? Just because of the simple fact of if I was able to play football and keep doing what I had to do on the football field and be a troubled child, I would not be in the position I am today.”

Lamar was not proud of those reasons why he was not allowed to play, but he owned them.

“I feel like God makes no mistakes about what he does,” Lamar said back in February. “He’s had my life planned out great, you know?”

It wasn’t anything severe, but the repeated activity made him ineligible to play and eventually led him to the alternative school at Colquitt County High.

“When I get the chance one day, I’d like to do a documentary one day,” he told DawgNation this winter. “So people can see what is still possible when things get down.”

Lamar eventually realized he was wasting his future and made up his mind to take advantage of his great natural talent last fall. He exploded onto the scene, scoring eight touchdowns in his first six games.

He finished with 112 carries for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. That was while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He also scored two touchdowns on pass receptions.

During offseason training, he posted back-to-back 4.46s in the 40. The Packers do electronic timing on a laser. Lamar has also been clocked at 21.99 on the GPS.

Lamar displayed a skill set during his junior season that earned him an offer from almost every major program in the country. That was before he settled on his dream school in Georgia. When Lamar made his college commitment, he wept openly after he was embraced by his extended family at the end of his ceremony.

It was easily one of, if not the most emotional, commitment ceremonies that DawgNation has ever attended in person.

