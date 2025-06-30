Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia recruiting run another example of why recruiting is never an …
Georgia Football Podcast: A warning to the rest of college football …
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton embraces comparison to Stetson …
Georgia defender viewed as ‘a good bet to be an immediate NFL …
What NFL teams are saying about Georgia NFL rookie first-round picks