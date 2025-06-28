This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL James Johnson of Northwestern High in Miami. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 DL and the No. 69 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 2 DL and No. 47 overall.

HIALEAH, Fla. - The Georgia football program entered the day with commitments to its 2026 class for six consecutive days. Curiously enough, there was another decision scheduled for elite 4-star DL James Johnson on Saturday.

And on the seventh day, the Bulldogs did not rest.

Johnson continued the streak of seven commitments in seven straight days by choosing the Dawgs over Florida, Miami and Texas, who were the closest competitors. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and Kirby Smart managed this recruitment in a manner similar to Johnson’s junior highlight tape.

“Kong” fires off the ball, runs straight over the man assigned to deter him and chases a fleeing quarterback down the line and upfield to get in on the tackle.

That’s a lot like how the Dawgs didn’t offer Johnson until the first week of November last season, but impressed him enough to get named his leader in February after a big January “Junior Day” visit to Athens.

Check out the first play of Johnson’s junior film below:

There were big challenges from both Miami and Texas, but in the end, Johnson became the highest-rated commitment of the streak up to this point. While he’s rated as the nation’s No. 8 DL and the No. 69 overall prospect for the 247Sports Composite, he’s regarded much higher by On3.

On3’s isolated ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 15 overall recruit for this cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has transferred from North Fort Myers High to Miami power Northwestern High for his senior season. He pushes the class up to 24 public commitments.

This decision now also vaults Georgia past Notre Dame for the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for this cycle. The 4-star becomes the fourth-highest-rated prospect in this Georgia football class.

He’s also the highest-rated commitment of the prospects that the Dawgs have earned commitments from in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and now Florida over the last seven days. Johnson projects to be an interior defensive lineman and he joins 3-star JUCO star Seven Cloud, 4-star Georgia legacy Carter Luckie and 3-star in-state DL Corey Thomas at that position in the class.

4-star DL James Johnson has scheduled his college decision for June 28, 2025. He's down to Florida, Georgia, Miami and Texas. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

