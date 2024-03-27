This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB commitment Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. No. 9 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 3 QB and No. 14 overall.

Get Nashville Christian head football coach Jeff Brothers talking about his quarterback.

There will be a lot that comes up regarding 5-star Jared Curtis. That’s the one that now perks up the ears of DawgNation whenever his name comes up.

Brothers will have a lot to say about Curtis. The 5-star for the Class of 2026 committed to the ‘Dawgs last Saturday and that was a heck of a way for the program to start building its 2026 recruiting class.

Ask him about all the highlights. He’ll have a lot to choose from. The name of NFL superstar Josh Allen does come up.

“It takes about 15 seconds and three throws to see what his arm talent is,” Brothers said. “But the combination of size and arm talent and just the way he plays the game. Creativeness. But when’s in the pocket and using solid mechanics, everything is just on time. He throws a catchable ball. Got great arm strength but he’s creative when he’s out of the pocket as well.”

“He came up playing running back so not only is he a willing runner he wants to run the ball some. It is part of the game, but at 6-foot-4 and 220 he’s a pro-style passer as well.”

Curtis threw for 25 scores and ran in 13 more as a sophomore in 2023. He had 34 more total touchdowns (27 passing) as a freshman leading a 10-3 team in 2022.

Check out this highlight reel again if you did not on Saturday when the breaking news commitment story dropped.

There’s a lot to like there. Brothers initially said it was tough to pick one play that sticks out as the play that he felt best defines everything that Curtis brings to the table.

“There’s a thousand throws that I can show them,” he said. “There’s a thousand extended plays and scrambles and throwing off-platform and out of a weird arm slot and just throwing dots at guys 30-40-50 yards downfield.”

That was hard initially. Well, until it wasn’t. That’s when the light bulb went off above his head.

“But I think my favorite play I’ve seen him make was really one that he made a couple of years ago,” Brothers said. “He threw a swing pass to a running back. Sort of a check-down swing route across the field to a running back and from across the field on the far hash outran him. It was probably a 60-yard touchdown. But he outran the running back down the field trying to block for him so he could get into the end zone. 50 or 60 yards away across the field.”

“That tells me enough about him and the way he plays. That’s probably my favorite thing I’ve seen him do. I wouldn’t say it is the most craziest-looking throw I’ve ever seen him make. It was a check-down swing route but he was committed to making sure his guy got in the end zone, He was going to lead him down there.”

It was sort of like that play that “Sunshine” made in the Virginia High School League state championship game in the classic “Remember the Titans” Disney football movie. He escorted “Rev” down the field all the while throwing haymaker-level type blocks that cleared the road to paydirt.

Brothers said he hates how high school football is played out in the movies. It is an accuracy thing, but he’d probably allow this reporter to share that visual with the reader with this one.

What sticks out the most to Brothers on and off the field?

“Just that he is a phenomenal kid,” he said. “To have the opportunities he has and the talent he has and to handle it the way he does is extraordinary. The world is a crazy place and there are a lot of things that could derail somebody from the way they’ve been brought up, the friends they have and the people that they hang around with and that has changed him absolutely zero.”

He has a unique spirit.

“Obviously he appreciates the recognition but you’d never know it,” his coach said. “If you ever talk to him or if you watch him in the hallways with his teammates and his friends and the people around school you’d never know any of that. One of the things that makes him special is that it doesn’t affect him in a negative way at all.”

“In the positive light, he loves competition. He loves to play ball and loves to get out there and do his thing but it is not chasing stars and rankings and all that. That comes with it.”

