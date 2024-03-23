Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Vandy transfer London Humphreys working to fit in at Georgia, shares …
Mel Kiper Jr. raves about Kirby Smart, Georgia football program ahead …
How Gunner Stockton almost made Malaki Starks quit football
BREAKING: Georgia adds 3-star DT Stephon Shivers to its 2025 …
Kirby Smart demands focus from elite recruits on Georgia practice …