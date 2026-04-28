This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey at Prattville High in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 S and the No. 133 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 S and No. 135 overall.

Athletic. Skilled. Priority. Talented. Versatile.

That string of qualifiers will apply to every DawgNation story about 4-star defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. He remains the No. 1 target for the 2027 class on DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” weekly rankings.

There’s also the notion to include high up in every Aparicio-Bailey story that he’s viewed by the Dawgs as a cornerback. That’s a red and black wrinkle there.

The national recruiting guideposts have him ranked as a safety. That’s not the case at UGA.

The other constant in every J.A.B. update is that Georgia assistant Donte’ Williams continues to play a major role in his core relationship with UGA.

There’s also one other element that belongs in every Aparicio-Bailey update. That’s the fact that there’s always a photo of Kirby Smart holding up one of his younger siblings.

Smart went viral back in January when he held his younger brother.

But the G-Day photo op wasn’t with the five-month-old. It was with his little sister Penelope.

“For the picture I posted, he held my little sister this time,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “He held my little sister, but he was also with the baby a little.”

4-star Alabama DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey had another strong unofficial visit to check out UGA for G-Day on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is one of the priority targets for Georgia football in the Class of 2027. The Bulldogs want him to play cornerback. When Georgia coach Kirby Smart posed for this picture holding Aparicio-Bailey's two-month-old baby brother and his family, it caught a lot of attention across social media. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey dropped some news today

As of today, the 4-star has dropped his Top 10 down to Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina. Aparicio-Bailey has been aiming to do that after a whirlwind spring tour, during which he visited eight different schools. The Gamecocks have picked up a lot of steam out of that group.

“Going to all of those visits, I already had my top two schools locked in, so it was just getting to those last three,” he said. “I’ve got those last three now, so it is all good.”

He’s set officials to Clemson (May 29), Georgia (June 5), Auburn (June 19) and South Carolina (June 19) for now. Ohio State’s official has not been finalized as of yet.

He’s had Clemson and Georgia scheduled for months now.

His recent G-Day trip marked his second straight appearance at the UGA spring game. He also made it to Sanford for the Alabama game last fall.

It did seem purposeful that he ended his big spring fact-finding unofficial tour in Athens.

“Just because I haven’t visited doesn’t mean that I don’t have lots of love,” he said before G-Day. “Georgia is still leading the pack. I feel like they are still the standard in my recruitment. They are still the top of my recruitment so just going there knowing that I have a lot of confidence in how I feel about Georgia going into their spring game. I just want to see how live it is and then just get back for the OV and see how that goes.”

“I just wanted to see Georgia last anyway, with the time frame we had and all the visits we were planning to go on. We’ve been to a couple of practices. We know what Georgia is like, so it wasn’t really urgent to get back there. Wanted to end it off with Georgia just to get out there and the spring game was perfect in our dates.”

He enjoyed what he saw at G-Day.

“It is just the atmosphere at Georgia,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Even though it being a spring game, just how loud the fans were. How live the campus was throughout that day. I could definitely see myself playing in that.”

He had the chance to visualize his potential future on that trip.

“Just seeing myself there,” he said. Picturing myself there. I feel like this visit wasn’t so stressful, trying to figure out the place for me. I feel like Georgia has already proved they are one of my top schools with the official visit. This visit was my family and I getting more comfortable with the city of Athens, all the coaches, and just everybody in the building. Just leaving there more comfortable with everybody having a feel of what it would be like if I went to Georgia."

What is the best thing he likes about UGA now?

“I would just say the relationship I have and just the standard at Georgia,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “It is Georgia ball. That’s the best you can get. Just going through all of these visits, everybody, even at each school, just knows that Georgia is the standard when they talk about it. Georgia is the standard. I know I’m going to get pushed the hardest there. Coach Kirby is obviously a ‘DB’ guy. He develops DBs. I trust myself with Donte’ [Williams] as my coach. You know? He’s a Cali guy. We connect like that.”

“Then just building my relationship with [Nickels’ coach] Coach [Andrew] Thacker and coach T-Rob [safeties coach Travis Robinson]is why I really like Georgia.”

Aparicio-Bailey said to look for him to make his college commitment in late June or early July. That wasn’t the only nugget he shared after his recent G-Day visit, including his view of how Georgia might hang onto 5-star CB commit Donte’ Wright.

4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey was at Sanford Stadium for G-Day to watch the annual spring scrimmage between the Red and Black teams on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey: What stood out at G-Day?

5-star Georgia RB commit Kemon Spell has played on the same 7-on-7 team with Aparicio-Bailey.

“Kemon is my guy,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Just a great relationship with Kemon since I first met him. Such a cool guy.”

There’s a real relationship there.

“He put his little recruiting hat on, trying to get me there,” he said. “His Mom, too. They were trying to get me there. He did a little recruiting job.”

“He’s working on it, but he’s doing good at it.”

Aparicio-Bailey just felt “comfortable” and “chill” around Athens this time.

“I felt like my family and I were a lot more comfortable around the town,” he said. “I felt like this trip wasn’t so stressful trying to figure things out because we already knew Georgia was one of the top [schools] going into it, so it was more chill and just being comfortable with everybody.”

He described how he and Wright had their eyes locked on the field. They noticed some stark improvement in a former USC cornerback who’s now at UGA.

“Donte’ and I were noticing No. 24 [Braylon Conley] from USC,” he said. “He was balling and we were paying attention to that.”

He also noticed former 4-star Tyriq Green. Green was ranked just about where Aparicio-Bailey is now nationally as a safety when he was in high school. But he saw him flying around in a different position at G-Day.

“He moved around to corner,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “When I met with Coach Kirby, he was talking to me about him. He was telling me he’s one of the best cover safeties, so they are trying him at corner.”

His favorite parts of the visit were catching up with Smart.

There is also some discussion about where he could wind up on the UGA defense.

“I feel like Donte’ [Williams] wants me at corner, but T-Rob says I could play all five positions from the ‘Nickel’ to the back end to the outside with me,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “He knows I can play all of that.”

Will those two have to arm wrestle for him if he signs with Georgia?

“I think Donte’ has got it on lock,” Aparicio-Bailey said.

Hanging out with Spell and Wright was another highlight.

“Just knowing how comfortable I am with the guys that are already committed and building that relationship is really exciting. Knowing that if I go to Georgia, I’ve already got that connection with some of the incoming freshmen.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior also made it sound like, despite strong national buzz, Wright remains a Dawg who wants to be in Athens.

“I know he’s taking a lot of other visits, but he’s still locked in with Georgia,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “He’s trying to get me there with him.”

“He’s locked in. He’s committed, but you never know.”

Williams remains a major cog in his view of a potential future at UGA.

“Huge piece,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Coach Donte’ was one of the first people to believe in me as a corner in my recruiting process. Our relationship has been built almost every day since then. I’m super comfortable with him. I know Donte’s going to keep it real on and off the field, and we’ve got a little ‘Cali’ connection, so it’s just good being with me and having conversations with me and the fam. The family loves him, so that’s a big piece for me with Georgia.”

He was asked to break down how he feels about UGA in just one word or a few words.

“The standard,” he said.

4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is one of the priority targets for Georgia football in the Class of 2027. The Bulldogs want him to play cornerback. Aparicio-Bailey (left) poses with Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte' Williams on a January 2026 in-home recruiting visit. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams shares instruction from the sideline at G-Day in Athens on April 13, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below