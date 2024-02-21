This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has a different read on 5-star QB target Julian Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 9 overall recruit.

Georgia won back-to-back national championships with Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback. Bennett is undoubtedly one of the greatest Bulldogs in history.

The Bennett story would be the best movie.

But that’s not the history lesson to draw upon when thinking about the best reasons why Georgia is in full pursuit mode for a flip of 5-star QB Julian Lewis from USC.

The thinking there is also about:

Alabama with Bryce Young (former 5-star QB and a Heisman Trophy winner)

Clemson with Deshaun Watson (former 5-star QB)

LSU with Joe Burrow (Heisman winner and a future No. 1 overall pick)

Ohio State with CJ Stroud (Former 5-star QB and NFL Pro Bowler as a rookie)

That’s going back a ways with Watson and with Georgia coach Kirby Smart. But the Clemson legend went 1-1 in national championship games against Alabama when Smart was the defensive coordinator for some strong Alabama teams. He also completed 64 percent of his passes for 825 yards, seven touchdowns and one INT in those games.

The clear takeaway is it takes an elite passer to test the Bulldogs in games. That’s either in the regular season or the postseason.

A couple of exceptions can be made for Jalen Millroe in 2023 and Kyle Trask in 2020. Yet Milroe was rated as the nation’s No. 82 overall prospect in high school. Trask did throw more touchdowns (43) and the second-most yards (4,283) than anyone in college football that season.

There are only seven results in the last three seasons where an opponent came within one score of the Bulldogs. The ‘Dawgs won at Georgia Tech by eight (2023), lost to ‘Bama at a neutral site by three (2023), won at Auburn by seven (2023), beat Ohio State at a neutral site by one (2022), beat Mizzou on the road by four (2022), lost to Alabama by 17 at a neutral site (2021) and beat Clemson by seven at a neutral site (2021).

The ‘Dawgs went 5-2 in those games.

The last five teams to beat UGA since 2019 had the following QBs: Milroe, Young (twice), Trask and Burrow. The only other loss before that was South Carolina in 2019. They were led by freshman QB Ryan Hillinski. he was the No. 2 pro-style QB and No. 64 overall recruit in 2019. Hillinski went 15 of 20 for 116 yards and a touchdown.

If somebody wants to beat UGA, then they better have an elite QB. Got it. We’ve drilled down enough on that point.

Georgia won back-to-back “natties” with a former preferred walk-on at QB. What could they do with one of those talents leading the offense? Especially if they showed all the competitive and composure traits that made Bennett such an all-time great Bulldog.

What if that passer was able to throw for 48 TDs and just two INTs in his freshman year of Georgia’s largest and toughest classification? Lewis was able to follow that with another 48 touchdowns in his sophomore year.

Lewis turned 16 last fall. He just got his driver’s license. He’s never been to a prom. How has he been to put up numbers like that in GHSA 7A football?

What makes him special?

“It is just his arm talent,” Carrollton coach Joey King said. “If you watch the ball, his release, his mechanics and the accuracy in which he can deliver the football with the timing and the accuracy. It is the top in the country for his age level.”

“I think that’s why everybody wants him. He’s got crazy arm talent. Not super super arm strength. But just arm talent in general. He’s the most accurate passer I’ve been around. The ball comes off his hand very very effortlessly.”

King also coached Trevor Lawrence at Cartersville High. He doesn’t need to say that. It is probably not in his best interest to drop that comparison with the most prolific quarterback in Georgia high school history. Lawrence went on to become an All-American (FWAA) and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But that’s something to keep in mind when he makes a statement like that.

“You can hone skills and all that kind of stuff but some people just have it,” King said. “If you’d have said when he was little ‘Pick that rock up and hit that stop sign with it right between the T and the O’ I feel like he would’ve been able to do that just from a natural arm talent thing.”

“But they have definitely worked on his craft from an early age to this point. It has set him up to be as successful as he wants to be.”

King boils it down to its essence there. That’s a big reason why the Bulldogs want to see Lewis in Athens.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Here’s the part where an arm talent like Julian Lews comes in

There will be a 12-team college football playoff starting in 2024. That stars up the Georgia roster is poised for very big things in the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The way the Bulldogs have recruited in the last three cycles (average class rank of No. 2 overall) sets them up to win the playoff in one or two of those seasons.

Now put a Burrow, Stroud, Watson or a Young-type talent at quarterback for Georgia. The feeling here is the Bulldogs could then win the playoff in two or three of those cycles. At least.

To be able to do that, they’ll also need to beat a team that has that year’s version of a Young or Michael Penix or Jayden Daniels under center. They will probably have to beat two teams with an elite QB like that in the college playoffs to win it all.

Lewis is that type of prospect. The most popular scouting comparison for his game points to what Bryce Young did at Alabama. Their builds are similar, they are strong processors of what defenses are trying to do to them and they have remarkable accuracy.

The Lewis family has been in contact with the Young family over the years. Young’s father has been a sounding board for his father TC Lewis about preparing “Ju Ju” for every step of his career.

Think about that for a second.

That’s why the Bulldogs want to build their 2025 class around Lewis. There were complications like navigating the treacherous waters of NIL offerings these days.

But Georgia feels all that juice for “Ju Ju” is worth the squeeze here right now.

“It’s arm talent and its accuracy,” King said. “But it is also understanding our game plan. We work hard to put him in situations to be successful and then he does the rest of it. He gives us a shot just by having a mind for the game. When he’s dialed into the game plan and he’s on from a mental standpoint, it is a fun thing to see it all come together.”

“He understands what we’re trying to do from an offensive standpoint and then has the arm talent to get the ball there. It makes my job easy when it works that way.”

5-star Carrollton QB Julian Lewis ranks as the nation's No. 2 QB for the 2025 cycle after his recent reclass from 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

What will Julian Lewis be like in his final season of high school ball?

It still takes some adjusting to realize that Lewis will be in his third and final season of high school football. He should be a high school junior but will be moving the graduation clock ahead by at least a year.

Some of the youngest players in Georgia’s current signing class had late 17th birthdays in their senior seasons.

He’s thrown for 7,212 yards and led his teams to 14-1 and 11-3 seasons so far. How can Lewis level up his game in his final season of high school ball?

“I just want him to be great tomorrow,” King said. “That’s kind of how we’ve talked about it from a team standpoint and even from an individual standpoint. The focus can get, especially with all he’s got going on, you’re trying to look down the road to this and look down to that. You can easily become distracted. For us, we just try to put things into perspective.”

“I’m not worried about the NFL or the money that is coming down the pipe or picking a school. We just want to be great tomorrow. From a numbers standpoint or an endgame standpoint, I don’t really know. If we’re focused on being great with the day that we get, the sky is the limit because he does have a great skill set to work with.”

If we went just on a football standpoint, Lewis is ready for college football right now.

“From a cerebral standpoint and handling the playbook, I think we do a lot that has prepared him to be ready to compete at that level when he gets there,” King said.

But he’s still a 16-year-old kid. There is a lot of maturation that still needs to take place. That’s normal.

There is more than a talent standpoint here. That helmet is only on for about three hours every day during the season.

They are still young in life. That’s probably the biggest thing here to watch for with Lewis. That’s probably the one thing every talented 16 and 17-year-oldhas in common with a phenom who was the youngest person ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)