By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 5-star DL Justus Terry flips his commitment from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 2025 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 8 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Jared Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 junior QB, commits to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star rising junior QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No.1 overall …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Georgia adds 3-star DT Stephon Shivers to its 2025 recruiting …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DT Stephon Shivers. He ranks as the nation’s No. 65 DT and the No. 682 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: It will be hard to find a bigger “why” than the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Nathan Owusu-Boateng. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 LB and the No. 71 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
David Sanders Jr: Priority 5-star OT prospect has released his official …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Social media reacts to surprise commitment of No. 1 quarterback …

Connor Riley
BREAKING: Jared Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 junior QB, commits to …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia baseball sweeps electric doubleheader against No. 11 Alabama, …

Jack Leo
Georgia basketball among final four SEC teams competing in postseason

Mike Griffith
Vandy transfer London Humphreys working to fit in at Georgia, shares …

Mike Griffith
