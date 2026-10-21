This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star Kameron McGee from Brother Rice in Chicago. He’s the nation’s No. 3 EDGE and the No. 15 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him No. 1 at EDGE and No. 5 overall.

Kameron McGee, 247Sports’ No. 1 junior prospect in the nation, attended his first UGA game last Saturday.

It’s hard to name a more important undecided recruiting target at the Auburn game than he was last weekend. That’s even though Georgia has already landed three commits coming off that game visit so far this week.

It was his fourth trip to check out UGA, but the Dawgs didn’t come out on top.

Yet somehow, McGee said the Dawgs still raised the bar for the program in McGee’s eyes. That’s a neat trick. Even for an elite recruiting staff led by Kirby Smart.

“I found out it is any given Saturday with the SEC. It is crazy how all of those guys are so talented just in that conference. You see why the rankings keep flipping. The teams keep flipping. It just shows how good the SEC is.”

“I think Georgia losing actually made me like it a little more just because the SEC is so good.”

That’s not the sort of typical response we hear from 5-stars on visits. But he has a mature perspective on looking at his process and career path. DawgNation’s first profile on McGee featured an incredible “why” for the game.

Georgia may have lost the game, but it won the visit yet again for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound elite recruiting target.

“The visit went great,” McGee said. “The people were nice. Everybody was nice. The coaches were great. The facilities were top-notch. Everything. Just the atmosphere was great in and of itself.”

He enjoyed seeing the Dawgs jump on Auburn early.

“My favorite part I’ll probably say was the first two drives of the game,” he said. “It was crazy. Back-to-back Georgia touchdowns. That was probably my favorite part of the game.”

McGee soaked up the “Spell Georgia” cheer, the trumpet solo, and the cascading “Georgia” and “Bulldog” chants from both sides of Sanford Stadium.

“Football is football, but I loved how the fans were really into the game,” he said.

He won’t soon forget the ear-bleeding final quarter. That’s when the home crowd got as loud at Sanford as it has over the last few years.

“It was crazy,” he said. “You couldn’t even hear the people talking next to you.”

How much did the Dawgs raise their stock in his eyes on the visit?

“Every time I go to Georgia, the program raises its stock,” he said. “You find out a little more about them every time you get out there and it’s just interesting. Then you find out a little more about the people that are here. It just makes you want to come back. The stock at Georgia definitely always rises every time I visit.”

Georgia EDGE coach Larry Knight told McGee to watch the Georgia defense on Saturday.

“I watched No. 0 [Gabe Harris],” he said. “I watched No. 9 [Chris Cole] on third down, and I watched No. 15 [Kamari Brooks] at the game.”

The staff made him feel like a priority. Even with two official visitors in town who both eventually flipped to UGA. The Bulldogs also pulled in their first O-line commitment of the 2028 class in 4-star Tennessee prospect Koehn Dial.

“They just kept me and my family in contact,” he said. “Just showing us around. Like it was hands-on in everything. Everybody was welcoming. Everybody was hands-on and talking to me. They definitely made me feel like family.”

McGee’s mother, Dessazzer Banks, was also impressed by the Dawgs on Saturday.

“She gives it a thumbs-up,” McGee said.

He has now made four trips to check out UGA, including his first game-day visit. It sounds like the Dawgs are positioning themselves for a “Junior Day” visit in January or a potential official visit next spring.

“The best thing I like about the Dawgs is the tradition, man,” McGee said. “The history. The program structure. Just like everything. They’re built to win. Honestly.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart left him with a subtle message about the program and his confidence in what the Dawgs can do for his career.

“I think the message he was just telling me to just ‘Take all your trips’ and ‘Take all your visits’ but I think he knows in his heart that Georgia is the best. Like he’s fully confident in Georgia and how they run things and how they do things and how they can recruit me. That’s probably the message he left with me. For sure.”

5-star EDGE Kameron McGee was an unofficial visitor for the Georgia-Auburn game in Athens, Georgia, at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star EDGE Kameron McGee was an unofficial visitor for the Georgia-Auburn game in Athens, Georgia, at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below