By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 3-star safety Kealan Jones commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Sprayberry High School safety Kealan Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 S and No. 412 …
Jeff Sentell
