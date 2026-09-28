This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the 5-star from Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Most immediate post-visit recruiting updates tend to focus on a program’s curb appeal. It often involves text-message reporting. Designed to get up fast.

The atmosphere. The crowd. How Team X played. Where that visit ranks among a prospect’s gameday travels.

Somewhere, the substance of what’s going on gets lost. Or it doesn’t come out for a few days.

That’s why what 5-star DL Kellan Hall said after his Oklahoma visit was different. While Hall was highly complimentary of the Dawgs in those peripheral areas, he cut straight to the heart of the matter while sitting at his airport gate waiting for his flight home to Kentucky.

He will commit in January at the Under Armour All-American Game. What did he leave Athens with after seeing the performance on Saturday?

“Mainly just, like, when it comes down to it, how important is- I’m just going to say it- like the NIL part,” Hall said. “That’s really it. How important is that to me and what I’m going to do with that.”

“I mean, they check all boxes and a lot of schools check all the boxes but some people worry about NIL more than others and it is definitely a decision I am going to have to make. Just how important is that truly? Just how important is that to me?”

That’s real honesty behind a 5-star’s decision in the current era. Especially as it relates to Georgia football.

The Bulldogs are never going to be the pacesetters and the high bid in this transactional era. That’s not the way Kirby Smart builds his roster. He’s said if money is the major incentive for them to come, then the day-to-day grind of Georgia will wear down even those elite fast-track-to-the-NFL talents.

The Dawgs have a big red-and-black check in the other core areas of Hall’s decision. Culture. NFL development pipeline. National title contender. Relationships. Scheme fit.

He’s got a sense of how much those factors will weigh into his ultimate decision. Hall will now be thinking about where the NIL number factors into his percentages.

“Yes, sir,” he said. “Definitely. I mean a lot of schools check all those boxes. To me, it is just: How much do you want to go to a place? Like everyone knows, Georgia isn’t all about that. The money and the flashy things. Do you want to win and get that contract in the NFL? Or do you want to get paid now?”

Hall doesn’t know how much weight he’ll place on the NIL part. He’ll have to figure that out over the next few months.

What happens if Georgia gives him a competitive NIL offer down the line? If that happens, Hall hinted it would be hard to say no.

“It will definitely be pretty tough,” he said. “But it will definitely make some other decisions a lot easier. They’ve got everything you can think of. They’ve got Coach [Tray] Scott. They’ve got coach Kirby [Smart]. They practice hard. They practice physical.”

“It’s like an NFL practice every day. Even more physical than that if you ask me.”

The 5-star doesn’t know his decision yet, but he’s being honest with himself about what will and won’t drive it. He’s already working through that internal monologue.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

5-star Class of 2028 DL Kellan Hall returned to Athens on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to see the Bulldogs face Oklahoma. Both programs are among his top schools. It was a big day for the Dawgs, who clearly impressed Hall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star Class of 2028 DL Kellan Hall returned to Athens on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to see the Bulldogs face Oklahoma. Both programs are among his top schools. It was a big day for the Dawgs, who clearly impressed Hall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Kellan Hall: Why the Oklahoma game visit to UGA was very intentional

Hall had just seen Oklahoma and Georgia in back-to-back weeks. He saw the Sooner struggle against New Mexico and then get completely overwhelmed by the Dawgs on Saturday.

The plan was to compare the two options.

“Everything I do is intentional,” Hall said. “There’s a purpose behind everything.”

Many saw Oklahoma as the team to beat in Hall’s process. If not the Sooners, then maybe it was home state Kentucky.

Georgia was right in it but maybe not on that top shelf. The weekend gave the Dawgs a chance to springboard onto that top tier.

“We all saw what happened,” Hall said. “If you want to go to the best school that you feel like is going to fit you, you have got to make tough decisions like that. I know things happen, but I mean Georgia made a statement with that.”

Hall is one of the more professional recruits we’ve come across. Perhaps only about two or three out of the 40 major UGA targets every cycle compare to the way he conducts himself with his schedule and setting up interviews.

Or the way he conducts himself during both softball and 170-pound dumbbell questions.

It is like he has a PR arm behind him. He also vets each program thoroughly. What he says and what he prioritizes differ from most.

Georgia just thoroughly outclassed Oklahoma in every area over the past two weeks. It would be nigh-impossible for anyone to see the Sooners and the Dawgs over these past two weeks and conclude Oklahoma is the better program.

He didn’t say that out loud, but it was an unspoken truth.

What impressed him most about the Dawgs on Saturday?

“Just how physical they were,” Hall said. “From start to finish. They just outphysicaled them. Up front and in every aspect of the game.”

Hall, who carries the nickname “Big Dawg” around his high school team, got to see Georgia’s defensive game plan prior to the game.

“Yes, sir they did and they executed it perfectly,” Hall said. “I mean, we all saw what happened.”

There wasn’t a signature moment of the weekend. He judged the visit as one extended snapshot of a potential future at UGA.

“I don’t have a favorite part,” he said. “It was just the game all around; it was just great.”

Hall also joined a special breakfast on Sunday morning. 5-star 2028 DL Asher Ghioto was there. So was 5-star UGA commit Kemon Spell.

The Dawgs gave “Big Dawg” a lot to think about when he left for the airport.

“It felt good,” Hall said. “I had a lot of information. Had a lot of stuff that was told to me. Just seeing how I would fit into their scheme and how I felt with a clear head of where Georgia stands.”

Where does Georgia stand?

“They definitely moved up off this week,” Hall said. “They are pretty high up there. Just one thing my family is actually figuring out is just where everybody else stands at the end of the day.”

This weekend gave UGA time to share a clear vision of how they see Hall fitting into their defense.

“Especially with all the other talent they had there,” Hall said. “They had a lot of big D-line recruits there. Just seeing how I’d fit in with those guys there and how we’d all complement each other.”

Hall said he really connected with Ghioto on the visit. He said their parents really “hit it off” at the game.

“Great person,” Hall said. “Really great family. He’s a really great kid.”

What happens if he ends up with Ghioto on the same defensive line in college? Or even Thomas Country Central 5-star DL Prince Che?

“Prayers,” Hall said. “For other teams. That’s all I’ve got to say. All you can do is pray. Especially if we get Prince up the middle. I’d say a lot of prayers for the offense that has got to go through that one.”

Georgia sacked Oklahoma’s John Mateer three times on Saturday.

“I think we might have a couple more sacks than that of what they had yesterday,” Hall said.

Coach Scott told Hall not to forget about the Dawgs as he continues his whirlwind tour to see all of his top schools.

“They asked me what I look for in a school and they said they checked all those boxes,” Hall said.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound DL said it was one of the top three loudest stadiums he’s ever been in.

“It was so loud I couldn’t even hear myself think,” he said.

Will this be the last time he sees the Bulldogs before January?

“Every Saturday isn’t booked,” he said. “There may be some visits I may not get a chance to go to. It’s really just a week-to-week process. Especially with the way some teams are playing now. You just never know.”

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

5-star Class of 2028 DL Kellan Hall returned to Athens on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to see the Bulldogs face Oklahoma. Both programs are among his top schools. It was a big day for the Dawgs, who clearly impressed Hall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star Class of 2028 DL Kellan Hall returned to Athens on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to see the Bulldogs face Oklahoma. Both programs are among his top schools. It was a big day for the Dawgs, who clearly impressed Hall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star Class of 2028 DL Kellan Hall returned to Athens on Saturday, September 26, 2026, to see the Bulldogs face Oklahoma. Both programs are among his top schools. It was a big day for the Dawgs, who clearly impressed Hall. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below