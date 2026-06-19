This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson of Lithonia High School. He’s the nation’s No. 12 OT and the No. 112 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 8 OT and No. 98 overall.

The Florida Gators had Kennedee Jackson. Had him. They had chomped down on a prized Peach State commitment.

But there came a few reasons why the past tense was scattered all over that last paragraph.

For starters, the Gators not only scored a prototype left tackle. They kept him away from UGA. That was a strong pull for a prospect that is (according to the UGA staff) the best left tackle prospect in the state this year.

Florida, under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, had a top 5 class nationally. Taking Jackson from right under the jowels of the Dawgs was a feat. The Gators were surging.

The hardest part for Georgia here was likely just getting Jackson to take his official visit after a wild few days.

Jackson visited Florida on May 29. He had a Georgia visit scheduled for June 12, but then moved that to June 5 after he moved up his commitment date to June 10.

The Gators got him to accelerate that timeline. He publicly committed to Florida on June 2, right after his official visit. He was satisfied with Florida and saw no need to see Georgia.

“I was convinced,” he said. “I didn’t want to go.”

He thought he had found his fit.

“Florida, it really felt like home,” he said. “Like a home away from home. They made it feel like a family. It just felt good.”

Jackson then really thought about it.

“I had some other opinions and I went,” he said.

That domino was the one that had to fall. He had to take that official to give Georgia a chance.

“Then I went on the Georgia visit and they showed me,” Jackson said. “I just thought about it. I just wanted to stay close to home and all of that. That’s really what it was.”

When he tried on that Georgia gear, it was real.

“Amazing,” Jackson said.

Georgia had been his dream school growing up.

“First day,” he said. “Putting on the gear. It was hard [to say no to Georgia].”

How did the Dawgs do it?

“I had a good meeting with Coach [Kirby] Smart,” Jackson said. “It played a good part. The love they showed and the facts they had to represent.”

Smart told him he was a priority for the program. Then showed it.

“He really wants me,” Jackson said. “He really needs me. He stayed with me. The whole visit, he was with me. Sitting at the tables with me.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder moved to Lithonia High in January after the fall semester at McDonough. When he did, he had no offers.

That all changed quickly. He had 10 major P4 offers, including both Florida and UGA, before the month of January was over.

The media crush after his UGA visit was intense. He even shared a note on his social media on June 8 stating he would not be giving any interviews to recruiting media at that time.

He finally committed to UGA on June 13. When did he know?

“Probably like two days after the visit,” he said, “I prayed about it. Talked to my family about it. My circle. I just knew.”

This was like the annual rivalry game between the schools. Georgia was favored coming in and built a big early lead. Then came the mighty Gators. They grabbed the lead like Spurrier was back at the helm. It looked like they had it.

Until Georgia came off the mat and earned the win in the fourth quarter.

“That’s exactly how it was,” Jackson said.

It has been a wild June for Jackson and his family.

“Insane,” Jackson said.

Did the Gators throw a big offer his way to earn that commitment? Did UGA then match it or blow it out of the water? That’s what a lot of people may feel like they know happened here.

Jackson doesn’t see it that way.

“That’s definitely not the reason,” Jackson said. “Florida and Georgia were equal. It really wasn’t about the money. It was about what my family thinks. What I think and all of that.”

The 4-star just felt like there was more to UGA. The winning. The development. The track record.

“Florida could do me well, too,” Jackson said. “But I really wanted to go to Georgia. Since I was a kid. I really thought about it. It really hit me.”

He just saw what he needed to do at the end of his official visit to UGA.

“When I went home from the visit, my whole family was happy,” Jackson said. “I was just looking at them. They’ve all got smiles on their face. I was just like I want to go.”

No more visits. He’s done. Fully committed.

“Just Georgia,” Jackson said.

What are the Dawgs getting here?

“Left tackle,” Jackson said. “Go there. Dominate for three years. Then go to the league.

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

4-star OT prospect Kennedee Jackson grew up a Georgia fan. He committed to Florida for a little over a week earlier this month, but flipped to UGA after his official visit. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star OT prospect Kennedee Jackson grew up a Georgia fan. He committed to Florida for a little over a week earlier this month, but flipped to UGA after his official visit. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

The Kennedee Jackson flip: Two other things to know

The Jackson flip should be viewed as a turning point for the 2027 class in Athens. Prior to his decision, the Dawgs had the No. 24 class in the country.

They only had one Top 10 prospect from the state of Georgia on the commit list. That one, 4-star OT Kelsey Adams, has also been very shaky over the last two months. He’s visited Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Mississippi State this month.

Jackson’s flip changed everything. The in-state recruiting outlook now looks better. The Dawgs now have a prototype left tackle recruit for the class, no matter what happens with Adams.

Georgia then flipped 4-star WR Jamir Dean from Penn State on Monday afternoon. They’ve picked up two more commits since Dean’s decision. The Dawgs now have the No. 10 class in America on the 247Sports Composite.

Georgia really worked on this. Not only did he take that official visit after the Florida flip, but the Dawgs got him on campus. They worked out Jackson and came away convinced that he was a must-get for this class.

“We camped last week,” Lithonia coach Kevin Barnes said. “It was last Thursday.”

Jackson impressed.

“They said he looked amazing,” Barnes said. “The Georgia coaches, verbatim, were like ‘He’s the No. 1 tackle in the state,’ and he’s their No. 1 guy in the state. No. 1 on their board. Absolutely.”

There was also a member of the 2027 class who made a difference. There was a peer recruit who was also in town for his official visit. He did a 5-star job of making Jackson feel wanted, too.

“Kemon Spell,” Jackson said.

That was a future teammate letting him know he had to play with him. How did he do it?

“He was chill, but on the visit, he came up and talked to me a lot,” Jackson said. “Trying to get me to come to Georgia.”

“He was just like ‘Come be a Dawg,’ you know?”

Barnes said he just had a feeling about Jackson and UGA.

“He liked Florida, but he always wanted to know if it was a Georgia really really wanted him type of deal,” Barnes said. “He loves Georgia. He’s bought in.”

Check out his film after his first spring practice at Lithonia below:

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below