This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Seth Williams at Lakeside High. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 37 S and the No. 409 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 35 S and No. 369 overall.

It was ironic what Seth Williams was wearing when he told DawgNation where he was going to go play college ball.

The 4-star DB, who was the highest-rated undecided 2027 prospect in Georgia, was wearing a white Clemson skullcap and a pair of Clemson wristbands.

Right before an interview, he pointed to the red-and-black mic flag that read “DawgNation” and gave a big smile and a nod of approval.

The former Clemson commitment then launched into why he chose Georgia to become the 20th verbal commitment of the 2027 cycle. Williams just revealed that decision publicly from a streaming ceremony hosted by Rivals from his aunt’s home in Lithonia.

Why did he choose the Dawgs? His many reasons started with safeties coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson, known to everyone as “T-Rob,” did some ace recruiting with Williams.

“He had Caleb Downs at Alabama,” Williams said. “He had Jaycee Horn at South Carolina and he now has KJ Bolden at Georgia.”

T-Rob’s recruiter highlight reel here started off most days before sunrise. That’s when he was often reaching out to the 6-foot-3, 185-pound future Bulldog free safety.

“T-Rob is as level-headed as can be,” Williams said. “Like, you meet Coach T-Rob and think of all the guys he’s produced and you’re like, ‘Man, I feel like he is going to be Hollywood, but Coach T-Rob is as level-headed as can be. Once you meet him, he’s probably lower to the ground than you would ever think.”

“He warms up to you before you warm up to him. That should really mean something because he’s like calling you at six in the morning. Telling you to get up and work out. He’s not even coaching me yet. But he’s like sending me workout videos with him drenched in sweat.”

“He’s like, ‘Hey Dawg. Get up. Work. You ain’t working; You can’t be a Dawg if you’re not working,’ so it’s just, you know, simple stuff like that. It just makes you feel, you know, it just makes you feel needed. Like it’s a difference between feeling wanted and needed. Even if you aren’t needed, they make you feel like you’re needed.”

That’s why Williams told “T-Rob” about his decision first. Then it was Nickels’ coach Andrew Thacker. Thacker also played a vital role in this recruiting race. Williams told Kirby Smart next and then defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

“Going into this situation, it was more like with Clemson I could go there, and I could get what I need to do to get out of there,” Williams said. “But Georgia, they are going to pull everything out of me. They are going to take everything out of me. They are going to make me the best player and person. So it was really like ‘Where can I go and thrive the hardest?’ when it came down to it.”

He thought about where he might get on the field fastest. The Tigers already have two safety commits in this class, but it was more than that.

“For me, it was where could I go and thrive as a player and get pushed the hardest,” he said. “If practice is hard, it might be the hardest thing you can do there, then the games are going to be easy. ... I just felt like it was the best decision for me. Being surrounded by players who have the same goals as me. The same mindset as me. I’m going to be surrounded by a bunch of guys who want to go in the first round. That’s where I want to be.”

Georgia had lost an unusual share of head-to-head battles with Clemson this cycle. But this was a recruit the Dawgs really wanted. He had daily recruiting attention from the staff for months.

With this decision, Williams becomes just the eighth defensive prospect and only the second DB in the 2027 class. The Dawgs ascend one spot past Auburn to hold the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class for this cycle for the 247Sports national team rankings.

4-star Lakeside High School DB Seth Williams has committed to Georgia. He chose the Dawgs over strong interest in Clemson. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (cayce_dunn2 /Dawgnation)

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Seth Williams: What are the Dawgs getting here?

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Williams projects to be a free safety in college. He has rare skills for that frame. That’s why the next round of 2027 evals should push him well within the nation’s top 300 prospects for this cycle.

247Sports also recently elevated Williams to the No. 19 overall prospect in Georgia for this year. Michigan actually offered him earlier this year to play linebacker. But he’s more than fast enough to play DB.

“Here’s the deal with Seth,” Lakeside coach Morris Starr said. “That’s what I kept telling all those college coaches and they didn’t believe me until they came and worked him out. They see him and ask, ‘You don’t think he is a 4.5 (in the 40), maybe?”

Starr had a stock answer ready.

“He flirts with 4.4,” Starr will say. “He flirts with 4.4 and his burst is a 4.3 burst. When he wants to run, he can fly and he’s long now so it doesn’t look like he is going fast, but he’s flying now. When he runs by those guys on the field, he just goes by them.”

Per MaxPreps.com, he had 10 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns last season as a junior. He had 73 tackles, one INT and one forced fumble on defense.

Williams will be a December graduate. He will enroll as a mid-year signee in Athens.

Check out his junior highlight film below. Don’t be surprised to see a greater volume of “wow” plays with him lined up on the offensive side at receiver. That’s just how he was featured last year on both sides of the ball.

4-star Lakeside High School DB Seth Williams has committed to Georgia. He chose the Dawgs over strong interest in Clemson. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

4-star Lakeside High School safety prospect will make his college decision on July 31, 2026, between Clemson and Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Lakeside High School safety prospect will make his college decision on July 31, 2026, between Clemson and Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

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Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below