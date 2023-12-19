clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: The dominoes that will fall for Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shows how the flip of 5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola to Nebraska affects Georgia’s recruiting of that position moving forward.
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola formally flips to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star QB Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: The Ryan Puglisi stories DawgNation needs to know that …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star Elite 11 QB commitment Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and No. 134 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits harder …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a story that was so very hard to hear about. And even harder to witness in person. Yet somehow 5-star junior DL commitment Justus Terry and …
Jeff Sentell
Bo Walker: Junior RB commit explodes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has a chronicle of the dominant performance from Georgia junior RB commit Bo Walker in the GHSA Class 3A state title game on Wednesday afternoon at …
Jeff Sentell
Brock Bowers ‘not sure yet’ on his decision for Orange Bowl, NFL draft

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: The dominoes that will fall for Georgia football …

Jeff Sentell
Carson Beck keys Georgia offseason, major dominoes fall for Bulldogs

Mike Griffith
Social media has a lot to say about Georgia quarterback position …

Connor Riley
What comes next for Georgia quarterback room after Carson Beck …

Connor Riley
