clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Preston Carey: Why the 4-star DL feels like a ‘priority’ to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Preston Carey at IMG Academy in Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 34 DL and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 4-star priority in-state target Ryan Mosley commits to Georgia …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: The six recruits that will set the tone for the rest of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting offers the latest with the 2026 recruiting class in Athens.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chancellor Campbell: 6-foot-8 OT target breaks down ‘strong chance’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Chancellor Campbell at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Priority target Ryan Mosley says Georgia feels like ‘home’ after his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Ryan Mosley at Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Preston Carey: Why the 4-star DL feels like a ‘priority’ to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball game times, TV network, score updates, bracket for …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Game times, TV Networks announced for five Georgia games, including …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: The six recruits that will set the tone for the rest …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia basketball can’t keep up with Missouri in 85-63 loss

Jack Leo
Leave a Comment