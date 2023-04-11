BREAKING: Georgia football land commitment from playmaking WR Nitro “Showtime” Tuggle
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the commitment news from 3-star WR Nitro “Showtime” Tuggle. He ranks as the nation’s No. 67 and the No. 457 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
His name is NiTareon Tuggle.
We will wish DawgNation good luck trying to use that for the next four years or so. That’s because Mr. Tuggle has a more universal namesake of “Nitro” to go by. That’s because of the explosive way the 3-star playmaker makes it happen on the field.
He’s now going to do that for the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound playmaker is blessed with 4.43 speed in the 40. It lends itself to explosive plays on the field.
Check out his junior year stat line below.
His name is NiTareon, but now everyone will know why he’s known as Nitro “Showtime” Tuggle. Tuggle made the decision to commit to UGA today in a quick-trigger fashion.
Tuggle was in town recently for a visit. He dropped his top 10 schools merely a few days ago. He’s also making the move from the city of Napanee in Indiana to play for IMG Academy this fall.
That’s all been within the last few days or so. That’s just another reason to call him “Nitro” here.
