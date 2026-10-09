This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 3-star Preston Glasco at Grayson High. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 88 CB and the No. 800 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 95 CB and No. 860 overall.

Alabama versus Georgia. Georgia takes on Alabama.

That’s the big game theme for the Southeastern Conference this week. It is also the best way to describe the final stages of the recruiting process for Grayson 3-star cornerback Preston Glasco.

Glasco was in Athens over the weekend for Vanderbilt. He already took one official visit to UGA this summer and another unofficial visit earlier this year.

The rangy 3-star corner also completed an official visit to Alabama two weeks ago. He plans to return to Tuscaloosa this weekend for another unofficial visit ahead of the Georgia game.

“It will be a great game,” Glasco said, “Two great teams. Two great programs. I’m just looking forward to watching them clash.”

Glasco has taken things slowly this fall since he decommitted from UConn. During that time, he has focused largely on those two schools.

“I definitely make to just make sure I’m doing my due diligence and make an informed and thorough decision,” he said. “I really feel like I’ve taken all the visits necessary for that to happen. I feel like both schools have done a great job in recruiting me. Just being consistent, showing love and reaching out every week.”

“I’m just excited to make a final decision soon.”

That Georgia visit was likely his last trip to Athens before his next commitment.

“I’m actually hoping and plan on making my final decision before the end of this month,” he said. “It is kind of crunch time, and as you said, I don’t want to drag it along too much further. But yeah, before the end of this month should be a good time frame.”

He could finalize his decision on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“It is definitely going to help watching two teams that are both recruiting me heavily,” he said. “See how their secondaries match up against the other’s offense. I get to see it in real-time and in-person. I feel like that’s definitely helpful.”

Glasco said he’d already seen everything from UGA before the Vanderbilt game. He appreciates how consistent the Bulldogs have been. They made him feel like a priority, showed him how he would fit into their system and what he’d bring to the program.

He explained why he’d choose the Bulldogs.

“I wouldn’t say it is one thing specifically,” he said. “Obviously, it is my home state. So that’s a close proximity to home. They produce a lot of great DBs. They have a track record of producing a lot of great defensive players and at the end of the day, it’s coach [Kirby] Smart.”

“He’s one of the best. I feel like when you play for a guy like that, he can only help affect you as a man and as a player. With a guy who is so decorated and has such a notoriety for winning. I feel like that’s very important.”

What’s the main reason why he would roll with the Tide?

“They are very similar schools,” Glasco said. “Coach [Kalen] DeBoer has a notoriety to him as well. You see how he took a Washington team all the way to the national championship a couple of years ago against Michigan.”

“They also produce a lot of DBs as well. They’ve got guys going first-round right now like Zabien Brown. The year after that will probably be Dijon Lee. The year before that, you had Kool-Aid McKinstry and guys like that. They are both great programs with even greater people within. I feel like whatever decision I make and whatever school I pick, I can’t go wrong with either one.”

Alabama and Georgia both have one cornerback commitment in their 2027 classes.

3-star Grayson High cornerback Preston Glasco returned to Athens for an unofficial visit on Saturday, October 3, 2026, for the Vanderbilt game. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star Grayson High cornerback Preston Glasco takes part in Homecoming activities, escorting his younger sister on Friday, October 2, 2026, during the Carol City game. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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Preston Glasco: How he changed up his college football future this fall

It will be a big decision, but it helps to remember that Glasco came into this season as a talented prospect with a lot to prove. He looked great this summer during on-campus workouts, but he had no game tape.

Glasco missed most of his sophomore and junior seasons at Grayson due to injuries. He entered his senior year as a UConn commit with less than 30 career varsity snaps.

He’s now choosing between the Dawgs and the Tide. Those are the main teams to watch here, even though South Carolina remains in contact.

“It is just a blessing honestly,” Glasco said. “I feel like a blessing is an understatement. I feel like all that downtime gave me room to grow as a player and as a man and grow in my faith. I feel like it was definitely needed as hard as that is to say.”

“But I feel like it was all for the better. I’m just grateful to be here in this opportunity and I know I will make the right decision.”

He cherishes every time he buckles up his chin strap this fall.

“Being able to just play the game itself,” he said. “I mean, you train. You work out. You lift weights. Being able to just play the game, I feel like you can take all that stuff for granted. Once that gets taken away from you, you begin to be grateful for all the small things.”

Glasco has put up some good film this year. He did a great job for his Rams last week against Carol City-Miami, matching up with 5-star Miami WR commit Nick Lennear.

Lennear didn’t reach the end zone and was rarely targeted. Glasco was lined up across from him about 40 percent of the time.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below