This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB and the No. 184 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 15 QB and No. 197 overall.

Georgia has been largely looking at three QBs for its 2025 class.

Julian Lewis. Ryan Montgomery. Matt Zollers.

Lewis remains committed to USC but is still taking a closer look at Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. If Lewis doesn’t stick with the Trojans after his recent visit to California, he would likely wind up at one of those schools.

DawgNation saw Zollers finalize his choice last Thursday as the first commitment for the 2025 class at Missouri.

I was told this weekend that Montgomery’s timeline has now accelerated. He did not have a set timeline, but he does now.

Montgomery now plans to decide in early May.

That sounds smart. It affords a window to see what his finalists (Florida, Georgia and South Carolina) do with the April transfer portal window. It will afford an even clearer picture of what those rooms will look like beyond their 2024 QB signees.

Here’s a quick look:

Florida signed the nation’s No. 2 QB and No. 7 overall recruit (DJ Lagaway) among its 16 high school signees.

Georgia signed the nation’s No. 10 QB and No. 113 overall recruit (Ryan Puglisi) among its 28 high school signees.

South Carolina signed the nation’s No. 33 QB and No. 513 overall recruit (Dante Reno) with its 16 high school signees. It also brought in a pair of transfer portal QBs.

While Montgomery, the nation’s No. 184 overall prospect for this cycle, has stressed he doesn’t mind waiting and developing for his turn, that is a good snapshot of the names he will be competing with for the bulk of his career at those schools.

The 4-star from Findlay HS in Ohio just spent the weekend visiting Florida. He still has a trip to see South Carolina for its spring game on April 20.

It also appears he’s taken his last trip to check out UGA before his decision. DawgNation has learned that Montgomery has pulled his June official visit to UGA off his calendar.

Montgomery will now commit in early May. He will make an official visit to that school during that month. He will take another unofficial visit in June to the school which earned his commitment. That will be in the works so he can help build that class.

There’s no question he’s an immediate take at Florida and South Carolina. The belief is that Montgomery is the only QB prospect the Gamecocks are focused on.

The Gamecocks will wait to see what Montgomery decides before prioritizing other QBs. That mirrored the situation with Zollers and Mizzou.

The question remains whether he is an immediate take with the Bulldogs. Did the Zollers news change that status? The Montgomery camp isn’t sure about that at this time.

There is also a need for clarity on what Lewis plans to do. The nation’s No. 9 overall prospect remains a major target for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.

The Bulldogs might be waiting to see if Lewis finalizes his decision before moving to Montgomery.

If that’s the case, the window there is closing.

DawgNation now believes Montgomery will not wait past that early May timeline to see what happens with Lewis and the Bulldogs.

Montgomery’s family is used to big-boy recruiting. His older brother, Luke, was an All-American OL in high school that signed with Ohio State. He’s been on numerous trips to check out UGA, among other schools.

The culture, development and the overall roster are major lures to becoming a Bulldog.

He completed 71 percent of his passes last fall for 3,377 yards and 38 TDs. The two-sport athlete (basketball) also ran for 10 touchdowns. He broke Ben Roethlisberger’s school record for passing yards last fall with a 491-yard effort in a single game.

