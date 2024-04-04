This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Matt Zollers. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 QB and the No. 78 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 5 QB and at No. 49 overall.

The quarterback spot is the one position every college program intends to build its recruiting class around.

That’s definitely the case with 4-star Pennsylvania QB Matt Zollers today. Zollers, a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 class out of Pennsylvania, chose Missouri today over heavy interest from Georgia and in-state options Penn State and Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-3.5-plus, 205-pound rising senior from Spring-Ford High School chose Mizzou. He’s now the first member of the 2025 class for the Tigers.

You read that right. The Tigers didn’t have a single commitment in the 2025 cycle until Zollers shared his decision from a live-streaming ceremony today at his school.

Georgia got the last visit this week before his decision. But the decision today proves that it is not always the slam dunk position for a school to get that last visit.

Just add it to the uniqueness of this recruiting process altogether.

Zollers went through his process as Exhibit A for the case that top-tier prospects need a lot of time to go about selecting the right school.

He didn’t get his offer from UGA until January. He didn’t visit until the end of that month. He didn’t need more than two or three months of recruiting by both Georgia and Missouri to come to his decision today.

He’s a Tiger.

The decision now moves Georgia’s quest for its 2025 quarterback back to the options of 5-star USC commitment Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis and 4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery.

Lewis still intends to take his official visit to UGA on the May 31-June 2 period. Montgomery will take his official visit to UGA in the middle of June.

Zollers is a Tiger. We will continue to monitor who gets to be the QB commit for Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in the class of 2025.

