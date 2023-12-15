clock iconclock icon
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits harder …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a story that was so very hard to hear about. And even harder to witness in person. Yet somehow 5-star junior DL commitment Justus Terry and …
Jeff Sentell
Bo Walker: Junior RB commit explodes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has a chronicle of the dominant performance from Georgia junior RB commit Bo Walker in the GHSA Class 3A state title game on Wednesday afternoon at …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What I’ve learned so far about Dylan Raiola’s commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star Dylan Raiola and Georgia and Nebraska. All of that.
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing right now on the Carson Beck decision
This Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest with Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck as he uses this time to ponder his plans for next season.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football transfer portal: Explosive 4-star WR London Humphreys can …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star transfer portal receiver London Humphreys.&nbsp;He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 WR and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 …
Jeff Sentell
