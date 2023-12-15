Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon expected to return to UGA for senior …
What Jamon Dumas-Johnson transfer says about the future of the inside …
Georgia championship quarterback says ‘Carson (Beck) come on back’
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …
Former Georgia offensive lineman Austin Blaske announces transfer …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.