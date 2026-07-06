This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the final few pieces of the 2027 recruiting class in Athens.

The national anthems I heard over and over this weekend got me thinking.

“Perilous fight.”

“Gallantly streaming.”

Those phrases could describe what recruiting has and has not been like for Georgia of late. Several names made their college decisions over the last week. Their college choices were gallantly streamed live by two national networks.

Not a single one of them put on the Georgia cap.

Date Player 6/25 4-star LB Sean Fox Kentucky over Clemson and UGA 6/27 4-Star S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey 6/28 5-Star WR Eric McFarland III 6/29 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou Ohio State over UGA and Texas 7/1 4-Star ATH Tae Walden 7/2 4-star S Davion Jones South Carolina over Auburn, LSU, Indiana and UGA 7/3 4-Star OL Nate Carson

Each of those prospects took an official visit to UGA. They were wanted by the program to various degrees and at certain price points. The Dawgs likely finished second in the chase for Aparicio-Bailey, Fakatou and McFarland III.

They led at some point over the last 45 days for Aparicio-Bailey and Cole. Georgia also had a very strong financial offer for Fakatou.

Ouch. Being that close might only really count with bombs bursting in the air.

It will not be twilight’s last gleaming for a juggernaut roster. Georgia surgically spent and added elite talent where it will need elite players for its 2027 team. DawgNation put together a comprehensive guide of what’s been going on all summer with UGA’s 2027 commits.

This class includes the nation’s No. 1 RB recruit in 5-star Kemon Spell. He should be seen as one of the five biggest instant-impact recruits the Dawgs have signed in the Kirby Smart era.

Yeah, he’s that good.

The 2027 Dawgs are currently ranked 16th and 17th nationally by Rivals and the 247Sports team rankings, respectively. There doesn’t look like much of a chance this class reaches Top 10 status this year.

If that happens, it will be the lowest-rated class of the Smart era, too.

Georgia started out the month of June with five commits over a seven-day span. The Bulldogs then revved up the class with four more commits across another three-day span in the middle of the month. They’ve gone cold since. Georgia hasn’t added a commitment since 3-star North Carolina DL Antwan McKoy back on June 16.

What’s basically left, aside from a total of six storylines, is to place some ramparts around the current class. To make sure the current commits stick. We haven’t reached baseball’s All-Star break yet, but there are really just those six decisions left to monitor this summer for this class.

Player Resides 247Sports Composite Ranks Decision date 4-star Brayton Feister Massillon, Ohio No. 8 ATH/No. 138 overall July 11 4-star Adryan Cole Douglasville, Ga. No. 13 S/No. 168 July 18 4-star Karlos May Birmingham, Ala. No. 15 DL/No. 132 July 18 4-star Kadin Fife Centre, Ala. No. 40 DL/No. 360 TBD 4-star Miller Westerfield Roswell, Ga. No. 40 OT/No. 391 TBD 3-star Seth Williams Atlanta, Ga. No. 39 S/No. 450 TBD

The Dawgs won’t win all of those.

May would be the missing true instant-impact DL for this class. Ohio State looms as the team to beat there.

Feister has been going back and forth between UGA and Oregon over the last month. Both schools told him after his official visits that they won’t take another commitment at LB until he makes his decision known. He’s “the guy” for both right now.

Cole seems to be the most likely Dawg in that group. He grew up thinking of playing for Georgia as a true dream school. He’s down to LSU, Ole Miss and UGA.

Cole and Williams seem more like they are needed and wanted above and beyond their talent level for one main reason: Georgia doesn’t have a single DB commit in this class. Not yet.

Fife, who recently decommitted from Tennessee, has been the subject of a lot of UGA buzz since he gave the Dawgs a vital official visit last month.

Westerfield grew up bleeding red and black and is basically down to LSU and UGA. He’s got a lot to think about over the next week. Sources indicate he should make his decision within the next seven days.

There’s also one other name to monitor here. That’s 4-star Langston Hughes OT prospect, Kelsey Adams. He’s been committed to UGA since September of last year. While he did take official visits to Georgia Tech, LSU and North Carolina, it now seems more likely that he will remain in the UGA class rather than depart.

We also expect the Dawgs to find one or two senior-year specials with strong on-field evals from the 2026 high school season. Georgia has made a habit of finding a handful of 11th-hour offers and signees over the last few recruiting cycles.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below