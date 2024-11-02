This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Shamari Earls. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 CB and the No. 87 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 7 CB and at No. 65 overall.

There are sometimes when the cause-and-effect of the non-stop world of college football recruitng tips its mind.

When Georgia offered Auburn cornerback commitment Donovan Starr earlier this week, that was one of those times. That was the effect of another ripple happening on the recruiting trail.

The cause was the very likely chance that 4-star cornerback prospect Shamari Earls was wavering in his pledge to Georgia’s 2025 class.

Michigan was coming hard. The Wolverines had been coming hard and wearing down that July commitment that Earls had made to the Bulldogs down.

Earls finally announced his public flip to Michigan this evening.

This makes his third commitment of the cycle. Before he chose the Dawgs, the top 100 overall prospect had been committed to South Carolina.

The decision from the Virginia native now drops Georgia down to 23 commitments in the 2025 class. Fredrick Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert is now the only CB commitment for the Dawgs this cycle.

Now that Earls is a Wolverine, look for the Dawgs to close in hard on Starr. The Tennessee native possesses elite speed and can high jump almost seven feet.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)