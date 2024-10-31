clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Talyn Taylor: Now that he’s a 5-star, how much does SEC legend Terrence …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 WR and the No. 29 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
Landon Roldan: What does Georgia legend David Pollack think of the Ladd …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR commitment Landon Roldan. He ranks as the nation’s No. 72 WR and the No. 461 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Rasean Dinkins: Georgia football wants the 4-star Georgia Tech commit to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Talented in-state LB AJ Kruah flips to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Justus Terry: 5-star DL shares how Georgia football ‘made a big jump’ for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Following bye week engagement, Malaki Starks looking to be at his …

Connor Riley
Landon Roldan: What does Georgia legend David Pollack think of the …

Jeff Sentell
KJ Bolden ready to help Georgia in the present and future against …

Connor Riley
12-team College Football Playoff stipulations unraveled, first …

Mike Griffith
Georgia banking on second bye week helping young players ahead of …

Connor Riley
