This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Taurean Rawlins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 57 WR and the No. 475 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 68 WR and No. 517 overall.

There was a commercial way back in the day that Don Draper would’ve been proud of.

It established pop culture around the EF Hutton investment firm. The slogan was “When EF Hutton talks, people listen.”

That’s how DawgNation feels when SEC legend Terrence Edwards offers his advice about wide receivers. Especially with Taurean Rawlins.

Edwards coaches Rawlins at Mount Vernon. The 3-star has already scheduled his Georgia football official visit.

Rawlins, who’s been timed at 10.65 seconds in the 100, caught 67 passes for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2025. That’s 20.8 yards per catch.

“He’s just fast,” Mount Vernon defensive tackle Will Schuh said. “Fast fast. Fast all day long fast fast. I mean, like the fastest human being I’ve ever seen on a football field, fast.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising senior receiver is one of a few former St. Francis players who have transferred to Mount Vernon.

“I knew he was special before he got here,” Edwards said of Rawlins.

When Rawlins visited Mount Vernon with his family, Edwards won him over.

“We have a few players from his previous school and when I watched those guys on film, I kept saying, ‘Who is this number 11?’ because he was fast. He was quick. He was agile. I wished I could get him. It just so happened that things worked out in our favor. I think the three previous players also put in a good word about our program and what we’re building. I didn’t know him until he got here.”

Rawlins was all but set on attending another private school program in Metro Atlanta. But his mother asked him about seeing Mount Vernon. Meeting Edwards changed his entire perspective.

“With Coach Edwards and the receiver position that I play, you can’t get much better than that,” Rawlins said. “He gives me a lot of great knowledge. He’s a great mentor. He tells me right about what I should do and what I shouldn’t. He’s just a great guy to have around. I’m really thankful for him. He’s a great coach. I owe a lot of my success to Coach Edwards.”

Rawlins has earned the stamp from Edwards. For a lot of reasons.

“I think he will be a ‘Z’ and play some slot,” Edwards said. “He has the football IQ to understand zones and sit down to manipulate where the ball goes. Then at ‘Z’, he has a God-given ability. Just straight-line speed. He has the ability to get over the top of defenses. He has the ability to make contested catches. That’s one thing I didn’t know about him before he got here. His ability to make catches that we all just looked at each other like ‘Did he catch that?’ and he had a lot of those this past year.”

“Go look at his tape. His first few plays are where he’s over the back of people. He’s wrapping one hand around a guy to catch a ball in the end zone. His high-pointing the football mid-stride is something that is hard to teach, but he does it naturally.”

Check out this film below.

Rawlins feels his best trait is his agility. Edwards feels there’s another skill in his game that’s even better than that.

“It is his acceleration,” he said. “If you watch his film, he has a 95-yard touchdown against what I thought was the best team in private school. That was Fellowship Christian. You can see him catch a ‘Go’ ball and once he catches it, he accelerates away from the defensive back for a 95-yard touchdown. You just see him pull away from the defender. That’s who I thought was the best team in the state. They didn’t win it all, but they were really good. He was able to pull away from them.”

Rawlins has a strong opinion about the Dawgs.

“The staff was super nice,” he said of his recent spring practice visit. “Super welcoming. I spoke to Zachariah Branch and I would assume that a good player might not be the nicest person. But Zach was super nice. Coach Edwards was there, obviously. It just felt like family because Coach Edwards was there, and all the coaches on the staff were super nice. It just felt like a big community. They really cared about me.”

Kirby Smart told Rawlins that he’d heard about his character. He only wants high-character guys on his team.

“Kirby just kept it straightforward and said he’d love to have me, and the program is looking to get good players, and they like to keep good players in Georgia,” Rawlins said.

3-star Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Taurean Rawlins is a rare Power 4 prospect at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. He has a strong interest in Clemson and Georgia, among other schools. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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Taurean Rawlins: The recruiting Intel to know

Rawlins has official visits scheduled to just two schools. That’s Clemson (May 29) and Georgia (June 5) later this spring.

There’s a bit of an oddity there. He has not yet received an offer from the Tigers. Edwards feels that it will be there eventually.

He’s also hearing from Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Gamecocks are also a school to watch for an OV.

The staff at Mount Vernon believes Rawlins is the first Power 4 prospect produced by the program since 2017. He’s also the first Mustang to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia.

When James Coley offered Rawlins, it was in Edwards’ office.

“Imagine a 16-year-old with coach James Coley here,” Edwards said. “You get to see him on TV. He talked to him and got to know him, and then he said, ‘By the way, you have a full athletic scholarship to the University of Georgia.’ Imagine what a 16-year-old would look like at that time.”

“That’s a school he sees on TV. He’s an in-state kid. It was just like ‘Wow’ for him. He was in disbelief.”

There are Dawg fans in the Rawlins family. That influenced the moment.

“Oh my gosh,” he said. “I will never forget that.”

The Dawgs were his seventh offer.

“I just sat there,” he said. “My smile was super big. After Coach Coley had left, I’ll never forget this either. I was sitting in that little hallway. Talking to [Mount Vernon assistant] Coach [Lamar] Howard, Coach Edwards and some kids that had witnessed everything. Coach Howard looked at me, and he was like, ‘Your life is about to change forever,’ and I didn’t really realize it then, when it all first hit me. But he was right.”

“After Georgia offered me, it was like a week after, and I was getting like three offers a day. They all came in person, too.”

Rawlins said he was moved by what he saw in an offensive meeting led by coordinator Mike Bobo. That’s what he likes the most about Georgia football.

“That Dawg culture,” he said. “They are called the Dawgs, but like what I said about that meeting, I was literally saying in my mind, there are a bunch of Dawgs here. Like, genuinely just Dawgs of different breeds. That mindset. I wanted to be a part of that. It would be great to be a part of that. They just seem different. The energy was super hype.”

3-star Class of 2027 wide receiver prospect Taurean Rawlins is a rare Power 4 prospect at Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. He has a strong interest in Clemson and Georgia, among other schools. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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