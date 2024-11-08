clock iconclock icon
Jeff Sentell
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Stephon Shivers: The 3-star Tennessee DL formally announces his Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 49 DL and the No. 485 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
CJ Wiley: The newest Georgia football commit breaks down how the Dawgs …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
BREAKING: Elite in-state receiver CJ Wiley makes surprise commitment to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Thomas Blackshear: The 4-star Georgia WR commit shares the latest on his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR commitment Thomas Blackshear in Savannah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 WR and the No. …
BREAKING: Georgia adds commitment from electric California junior WR Vance …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the first DawgNation read on 4-star California wideout Vance Spafford. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the …
Things to know: Kirby Smart provides deep insight into Georgia’s …

Kirby Smart updates progress of Georgia backup QBs: ‘This is the …

Georgia adds starting OL to injury report ahead of Saturday’s game …

