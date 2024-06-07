This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR nd the No. 101 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 11 WR and at No. 75 overall.

Travis Smith Jr. took another visit to check out the Georgia football program over the weekend. This official visit extended a trend that DawgNation would like to read about regarding one of its priority 2025 targets.

But before that, let’s get to not-so-hard-hitting recruiting journalism.

Our topic: The Return of The Official Visit photoshoots. Kirby Smart. Travis Smith Jr. And then a pair of red sunglasses and a strut got on camera that Ric Flair would appreciate.

“Hey Kirby, let’s get us a little walk in,” Smith said. “You know we tried to be groovy with it.”

Don’t let the italics throw you. That was an actual quote.

We owe it to the daily DawgNation reader to swerve toward the supermarket checkout lane and those easy calories and away from the Grade A Beef recruiting visit quotes with this one.

It wouldn’t be a good story without a backstory plus a choice a visual aid. Check out this DawgNation YouTube Short below.

Smith and several others in attendance believe Smart only strutted down that red carpet with one recruit. That was Smith. It is also quite likely that was the only time he wore those red sunglasses.

“I didn’t see anyone else,” Smith said. “I could be wrong.”

Where did those red glasses come from?

“I just got some,” Smith Jr. said. “He was looking for some and then one of the guys ended up handing them to him. Yeah, it was a good moment.”

What did Smart say to him during that “groovy” moment?

“After the whole thing, like right after you see the whole video,” Smith Jr. said. “He’s about to talk to me. He’s like ‘Man, I can’t be walking like that. I’ve got to keep it professional and I was like ‘Alright man, I got you.’”

Smith said that, along with the food, were his favorite moments of the trip.

“The food alone was like top-notch,” he said. “They really threw it down over there. The food was amazing. I was full the entire trip. I actually ended up making 200 finally. 200 pounds. I’ve been waiting for that for eternity.”

4-star Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. is one of the Georgia's top recruiting targets in the Class of 2025. (Instagram) (Instagram /Dawgnation)

So ... how ‘bout that latest Travis Smith Jr. visit to UGA?

When Smith took an unofficial visit to UGA just a few weeks ago for the annual scavenger hunt, he had this to say about that specific visit.

“This was number one amongst all my visits,” Smith Jr. said after that visit. “This scavenger hunt was by far the most fun I’ve ever had on any visit. Number one over any visit I’ve ever been to.”

What made it so? Especially without any red sunglasses or strutting?

“The combination of getting around campus, the meeting showing us offensive statistics and the creative activities of the entire thing was awesome.”

That’s some grade-A reporting protein right there. But Smith said that this past weekend’s official visit was. .... even better?

Did this last visit also clear that bar?

“It definitely did,” Smith Jr. said. “The amount of fun I had with my whole entire family. Not just my parents. It was great. Having my grandparents there. My actual parents. My sister was there. It was nothing but a blast. I really appreciate UGA for having me.

There were a lot of family moments where with this one.

“Grandma,” Smith started off. “Grandad. Mom. Dad. StepMom. My sister Zoey. My sister Taylor and my sister Prida. So I had eight guests with me. That’s a total of really nine people.”

He had a church choir of family to get feedback from.

“I could see it through their faces,” Smith said. “You know. They’re always supportive. Just they’re always telling me no matter where you go we’re going to support you. They don’t directly tell me but I could see through their faces. They were like this feels like home.”

How did receivers coach James Coley recruit him over the weekend?

“Coley,” Smith Jr. said. “He’s interesting. I love me some Coach Coley. He’s always been a cool dude and my parents out of any coach they are always speaking high on him. Just the way he speaks with us. It is everlasting. He always has good stuff to say. It seems like on any topic we get on he knows what he is talking about. It’s absolutely crazy. He is very intelligent.”

If one is paying close attention to the process here, it does seem like Smith has the best time he’s ever had at UGA with every new trip.

What does Smith think about that?

“I can say yes it has,” Smith said. “All the way from the unofficials to this official visit it is like climbing a staircase. It is going to be tough to beat. You know, I’ve got Auburn this upcoming weekend. So we’re going to see what everybody got. But that was a great great time.”

Is the bar set high?

“Very high,” Smith said. “The highest actually. For now.”

Smith will visit Auburn for his official this weekend. The next weekend is Alabama. He will finish out his four OVs with Tennessee later this month.

He has already scheduled his commitment date for July 13. The ceremony will take place at the Westlake High School football stadium.

Why Georgia’s QB commit Ryan Montgomery has clicked with Travis Smith

Ryan Montgomery said he clicked with Smith over their official visits. That’s important for the QB commit for this class to connect with a receiver.

He’s known about the top targets at the receiver position in this class for some time now.

Who does he want to see in the class?

“I would say a guy like Travis,” Montgomery said. “I definitely really really want him to be a part of this class. I got to know him more this past weekend. He’s obviously super talented and is going to be a game-changer for any program that gets him. I hope that we can be that program to get him.”

“He’s a really good person. Really great family that he comes from. So he’s definitely somebody that I would love to have.”

What stood out to Smith about Montgomery?

“The energy we just have,” Smith said. “It is like it is already there. He’s a cool kid. Great kid. Very humble. I can tell he was brought up from a great household. While we are talking it is always a great message. But ultimately, he wants me to come over so he can throw me some passes.”

Montgomery was subtle with it.

“He gave me the look,” Smith Jr. said. “Every time we would get on the topic. Pretty much all the commits were on my behind this visit. They were just like it is either ‘we can’t talk to you’ or ‘we can’t dap you up’ it was all playful but you could tell they want me there.”

Who was on him the hardest to go ahead and commit to the G? Smith said it was between Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker.

“Well Ryan was too but he was a little bit more setback on it but Bo definitely gave it to me,” Smith Jr. said. “No, I’ll say Ethan actually. Bo is normally on me but Ethan this weekend he was just ‘Uh’ [with it].”

It sounded like Barbour has usually worked the out-of-state and non-Metro Atlanta recruits the hardest. Bo stays in the zone of the ATL players.

To sum it all up, how would Smith best describe his Georgia official visit?

“A fade ball,” he said. “Touchdown with three seconds to go. You’ve got one more second left and it is kickoff.”

