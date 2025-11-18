This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with new 4-star Tyreek Jemison at Paulding County. He’s the nation’s No. 18 IOL and No. 282 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 25 IOL and No. 345 overall.

Tyreek Jemison is living his best life right now. The former Kentucky commitment is down to two schools.

Georgia. Ole Miss.

He’s got former Georgia LB Smael Mondon telling him to be the next Paulding County alum in Athens. Jemison also just took his second straight visit to UGA to see the Dawgs blow out Texas. He was flanked in the stands for that one by his defensive and offensive line coaches at Paulding County.

“It was very very loud,” Jemison said. “We were basically screaming at each other trying to hear each other.”

Jemison will bring the family to the Charlotte game this week, marking his third straight visit. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound senior has a knack for repeating adverbs a few times to emphasize points that he feels strongly about.

He did that a lot while describing the Texas game. Jemison met up with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before and after the game. That’s priority attention. Jemison shared what the Georgia head coach told him after the game.

“You ready to be a Dawg or what?” Jemison said that Smart told him. “Or are you going to try to wait and make it a great weekend on this official visit? Either way, I’m cool with it as long as you’re a Dawg.”

Jemison came out of the Texas game with a lot of feedback. Here’s a sampling:

“It was a great great great experience. Night game. The fans came ready. They packed it out. The atmosphere was amazing. It was an electric atmosphere, you know? Loud. Could barely hear the person next to me. It was just a great feeling, honestly. It was just an awesome visit.”

“They are just kind of waiting for me. I’m kinda right there with it at this moment.”

Coach [Kirby] Smart was telling me about the official next week. He was excited, and the rest of the staff was as well, along with coach [Stacy] Searels. [Assistant offensive line coach] Coach Edmund [Kugbila]. Everyone is really excited about the official visit next week."

“They are telling me ‘We are really really really ready whenever you are’ and just telling me ‘they love the way I play’ when I go up there.”

“They are still loving the way I play nasty and stuff on both sides of the ball. They are really, really hyped about this official visit because of the interest I’ve been showing them; they really do feel like I have a good chance of going there. Honestly, they really do have a good chance. They’ve just been telling me ‘we’re waiting on you’ and like Coach Smart was telling me that after the game.”

The timing of back-to-back visits will be unique for Jemison and 4-star Penn State LB commit Elijah Littlejohn this week against Charlotte. The first leg of those trips gave Georgia a chance to really show Jemison how much he is valued.

“They’ve made me feel very very very loved,” Jemison told DawgNation on Sunday. Yesterday, I just spent a lot of time with Coach Smart and Coach [Stacy] Searels and getting there early. Talking to them way way before the game and way way before pregame had started.”

“Just spending a lot of time with them, it actually felt like a mini-official how long I was there. I kind of spent the whole day getting there in the morning and not leaving until the morning. Technically.”

It has been a very very big week for Jemison.

His prospect rankings for 247Sports and Rivals surged on Monday. His isolated Rivals ranking has shot up to the nation’s No. 9 IOL and the No. 128 overall recruit. The overall national rankings for the Paulding County senior LT have surged some 200-plus spots this month.

It has a lot to do with his improved senior tape that lends itself to an aggressive and imposing college projection:

Tyreek Jemison: New 4-star is close to a decision

Jemison told DawgNation last week that Georgia and Ole Miss were “neck and neck” and “even” for his decision. He was trying to keep his cards close to the vest, but the timing of the down-the-home-stretch visits has to help the Dawgs.

He’s at a point now where every recruit finds themselves with two high-quality SEC options.

Is he trying to find which school he’d be more stoked to say yes to? Or is it a matter of which school would be harder to say no to? He had an interesting answer there about Georgia.

“I won’t say what spot they are in, but the interest is very heavy, so it is kind of both ways,” he said. “It would be like that for anybody. It would be hard to turn down knowing, especially how much love they are showing and stuff. It would be very very hard for me to tell them no.”

“Honestly, if I told them yes, they would be very, very pumped with that. They want me to finish out this class for them. So it kind of goes both ways for me.”

What was his favorite part of the visit?

“Just watching the game,” he said. “Seeing how hard they fought. Especially up front. They still had a lot of rushing yards and stuff. But honestly, I’d probably say that special teams play. That surprising kickoff and getting that onside kick and going back down the field, scoring again and taking the heart of that entire team.”

Jemison still has the OV to go, but already has a clear idea of how Searels and Kugbila would develop him in Athens.

“I definitely feel like I’d be developed really really really well in their program,” Jemison said. “The way their weight room program is. There’s a plan set specifically for every person. I feel like that would help me a lot. Coming in early as well [as a midyear enrollee] with my six months. I would lean on that as well. That would be a big piece for me, and let alone the great offensive line coaches and their experiences and all the resources they have at the University of Georgia. I would get developed just fine, and honestly, I feel like going there, I could be like the best and get the most potential out of myself going there.”

DawgNation should watch Jemison closely here. It is now a matter of following both the visits and the adjectives and adverbs in every candid answer.

