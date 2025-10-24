This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star senior OL Tyreek Jemison of Paulding County. He’s the nation’s No. 48 IOL and No. 580 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 42 OT and the No. 579 overall prospect.

Tyreek Jemison was quite candid last weekend about where he stands with the Georgia football program.

It sounds even better now. Jemison told DawgNation this afternoon he has set his official visit for the Charlotte game on November 22. If he’s free, he’s also planning to make the Texas game for another unofficial.

The vibes he got from the UGA staff at the Ole Miss game were strong. The 3-star OL at Paulding County High School earned his 50th scholarship offer from the Dawgs last Saturday.

“Huge blessing,” Jemison said. “Incredible blessing.”

Has he still been getting those “we want you” vibes from the UGA staff all week?

“100 percent,” he told DawgNation today.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pound senior said the Bulldogs offered him as a guard/tackle combo lineman. It didn’t really matter which position he was offered to play.

“Just from speaking to my many mentors, it is also like if you want to get to the NFL, being versatile means a lot to other coaches as well,” Jemison said. “If you’re able to play all [offensive line] positions one through five in college, it only adds to your draft stock, so I’d have no problem with it.”

The recruiting attention from Georgia and Ole Miss led to his recent decommitment from Kentucky. When he was at last week’s game, it was a chance to see the two teams at the top of his board.

“Both teams had a really really great game,” Jemison said. “They definitely both had a great game offensively. I really think Lane Kiffin’s offense is very high-powered. Really love how it keeps people honest. I really think it will fit me very well. But really, it’s the same thing with Georgia as well.”

“That tough nitty-gritty offensive line play. Smash-mouth mentality and the violence they play with in football. I think that would really really fit me as well. I think both teams really played really well, and I think the game for me, honestly, to see both of them go head-to-head, was even better. It was just a blessing.”

Those teams went to the wire. It seems they should now be the programs fighting it out to earn his commitment. Is that accurate?

“One hundred percent,” Jemison said. “That is exactly what is happening right now. Those are the two schools that are definitely in the top that are standing out to me right now.”

How did that Georgia offer change things?

“It has kind of been [an offer] I’ve been wanting for a while,” Jemison said. “I didn’t grow up, per se, like being a fan of them. But every kid growing up in Georgia is going to know about Georgia. They are going to watch them every Saturday. Being a part of the Dawgs and being able to have this opportunity is a huge blessing."

“Then, with me only being about two-and-a-half hours out and an in-state kid. It’s great, man. Just an in-state kid, playing for Georgia, red and black, repping on his own home state. It’s like a hometown hero story. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

3-star Class of 2026 OL Tyreek Jemison was once committed to Kentucky, but backed off that pledge after heavy interest during his senior year from Georgia and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs offered the Paulding County standout at the Ole Miss game on October 18, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why did Georgia offer Tyreek Jemison?

Let’s dive into the Jemison film below.

Is his footwork perfect? Could the pad level be lower? Is he an advanced technician at this stage? No. No high school player is.

Yet there’s something there no line coach can teach. In short, he’s a brawler in the same sense that freshman phenom Dontrell Glover is.

“Big Reek” wants to pummel the guy across from him. He’s trying to bend his facemask if he can. Did Georgia offer him because of that?

“That conversation with coach [Stacy] Searels and coach [Kirby] Smart, that’s exactly what they said,” Jemison told DawgNation. “That’s literally what they said. They said we want nasty, physical, tough dudes ... Like what you said, how you see my film, how you saw I was nasty. That’s the exact same thing that they said. Just seeing the film and coach Smart and coach Searels saying they ‘just love the physicality’ and they ‘just love the juice and passion I play with’ and just finishing guys and hurting guys on the field and being a big, violent man. That’s what they really love.”

Searels laid it out for him straight at the Ole Miss game.

“He told me yesterday, ‘I really, really see you playing here’ and ‘we really, really want you here,’” Jemsion said on Sunday. “And he was like, ‘You fit our type of football,’ and by that, he meant the physical demand and how tough this game is going to be in the trenches, and he was like I fit all of that.”

3-star Class of 2026 OL Tyreek Jemison was once committed to Kentucky, but backed off that pledge after heavy interest during his senior year from Georgia and Ole Miss. The Paulding County standout posed for a photo with Georgia line coach Stacy Searels (right) at the Ole Miss game on October 18, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Tyreek Jemison: What are the next steps?

Georgia was in contact with him back in the spring. The Dawgs were evaluating him, but fell out of touch after he committed to Kentucky on June 27.

Those comms picked up about a week or two before his Kentucky decommitment. Searels and his capable staff saw Jemison’s senior-year film and found a lot to like.

“That’s when they really started to recruit me heavily,” Jemison said. “At first thought, I was like I’m still kind of committed and I’m still really okay.”

It helped force the decommitment. When he did, the Dawgs turned it up a notch.

What will the next few weeks of this growing relationship with Georgia going to look like?

“They are definitely going to look great,” Jemison said on Sunday. Their coaches have all still been texting me since late last night when I saw them. We’re definitely going to try to get an official visit up. My parents weren’t at the visit yesterday. We’ll definitely go up to another game and an official visit as well. Coach Searels was very, very eager to get me up for an official visit. That was kind of his main thing he really, really wanted to get."

The latest news from Jemsion, as stated above, shows that Searels got exactly what he wanted there.

Tyreek Jemison: The must-know story here

Can he thrive at Georgia? Jemison said he’s inspired by 2021 Georgia signee Smael Mondon Jr. Mondon also played for Paulding County.

He went on to win two national championships with the Bulldogs. He called Mondon a “legend” at his high school.

Jemison also shared a story about his freshman year at Paulding County. It will be THE story for DawgNation to think of when it comes to this young man.

He’s a worker.

“My freshman year, really just coming from nothing my freshman year,” Jemison said. “I was truly heavy and overweight. Almost pushing 400 pounds. Really overlooked in everything I did when it comes to football.”

Jemison said he got up to about 410 pounds. That was when he was a couple of inches shorter, too.

“Just one day, I just really decided to make a change and really seize the opportunities I had on my team,” Jemison said.

He had to change his diet radically. Then he started doing double daily workouts and running more. He saw the benefits. That’s what lit the fire for his career. That became his why.

“Just seeing the blessings and the opportunities you have on the table for one,” he said. “Then just not taking anything for granted. Then, like my freshman year, I was overweight and stuff. Obviously, things didn’t go my way, but for me, the key was just to keep working through it and pushing through it. Losing the weight. Getting stronger in the weight room and going to camps and then things being successful for me. That’s obviously been my why ever since.”

“That’s also with me just telling anybody how I got here as well. I will tell them the same thing. It’s really the opportunities you have and do not take them for granted. Opportunities, that’s really what those things are. But if you don’t do anything with the opportunity, then you won’t be anything. That obviously starts with hard work.”

